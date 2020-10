Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may have already entered production

Some major changes appear to be happening at Samsung. Word is that the company is going to merge the Galaxy S series and Note series down the line and it will concentrate its efforts on the bendable Galaxy Z phones going forward. The Galaxy S21 is widely expected to come with the S Pen stylus and it appears that the chaebol is rushing to launch the next S flagship earlier than expected



Leaker Roland Quandt's latest tweet hints at the same.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (part) production seems to be starting rn. Will have to wait a little to confirm if this is mass production or just sampling for PVT/DVT devices. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 30, 2020





Apparently, Galaxy S21 Ultra's part production has started already. It's not clear if this is mass production or sampling for prototype devices.



According to a previous report, mass production of parts will begin in November, a month and a half earlier than usual. Samsung seemingly wants to release the Galaxy S21 earlier to make up for the lower than expected Galaxy S20 sales and fill the gap left by Huawei.



Although the embattled Chinese company recently unveiled the flagship Mate 40 series , availability will likely be limited. The phones may also fail to attract non-Chinese consumers because they lack Google apps and services.



Back to the Galaxy S21, Samsung may launch it in January and some sources even claim that it will be made official in December



In the US and China, the phone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, and the other variants will have the Exynos 2100 under the hood. It will likely run Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.