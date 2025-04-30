Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung Galaxy S21 users, you might want to check your phones very soon

Following Samsung’s terrible handling of the One UI 7 update, the South Korean company seems to have finally found its rhythm and is now rolling out the software upgrade to at least 2-3 devices almost every day.

After the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S21 series. Originally scheduled to receive the update in May, the Galaxy S21 series is now eligible for One UI 7 in South Korea.

Although it’s only been released a few days earlier, it’s encouraging that Samsung not only manages to stick to the release schedule it announced not long ago but also is available to deliver these updates slightly earlier.

If Samsung can keep the same pace, it might finish with the One UI 7 rollout before May’s end. For the unaware, many Galaxy devices are scheduled to receive the update in June, but some of them might get it next month.

  • April: Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup
  • May: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, Galaxy A34, A35, A16, Quantum 5 and 4, Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series
  • June: Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Tab A9/A0+, Tab Active 5, and Tab S9 FE.

 
Samsung Galaxy S21 users might want to wait a few more days before checking their phones for the update. Of course, if you own a South Korean model, then by all means go ahead of download the update.

According to some screenshots posted on Twitter, the Galaxy S21One UI 7 update is a little bit smaller than the other ones, yet still massive: 3.5 GB. As expected, the update comes with the April security patch and all the AI-focused features that Samsung detailed many weeks ago.

For Galaxy S21 users in the United States and Europe, the One UI 7 update might arrive this week or the next, so keep your phones close in case you get notified about its availability.
Cosmin Vasile
