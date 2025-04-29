Samsung continues to deliver One UI 7 earlier to some of its older flagships
Samsung has been trying to make up for the lost time and deliver the One UI 7 update to as many Galaxy devices as possible in a very short time. Although its initial One UI 7 schedule release was very cautious and involved releasing the update in waves to all eligible devices over the course of three months, Samsung managed to contract the timeline to make people wait a lot less.
Interesting fact, One UI 7 based on Android 15 won't be the last OS update for the Galaxy S22 series, as the phones remain eligible for at least one more major update, Android 16, which is expected to drop next year around the same time.
If you don’t own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone nor one of the other Galaxy devices that have already received the update, here is what the One UI 7 schedule release looks like:
However, based on recent history, it’s possible that many of the Galaxy phones and tablets that are still yet to be updated to One UI 7 to receive the software upgrade a little bit earlier, just like the Galaxy S22 series and some of the other devices before it.
Following this new pattern, Samsung is now rolling out the long-awaited One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S22 series. Just like the previous updates, this is first available in South Korea and will slowly (or quickly) makes its way to more territories in the coming days and weeks.
According to the changelog, this major update comes with the April security patch included, as well as all the AI-related features that Samsung advertised since One UI 7 was officially introduced.
Samsung Galaxy S22 will no longer receive any major OS updates after One UI | Image credit: Samsung
- April: Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup
- May: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, Galaxy A34, A35, A16, Quantum 5 and 4, Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series
- June: Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Tab A9/A0+, Tab Active 5, and Tab S9 FE.
