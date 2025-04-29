Samsung continues to deliver One UI 7 earlier to some of its older flagships

One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S22 will no longer receive any major OS updates after One UI | Image credit: Samsung

April : Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup

May : Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, Galaxy A34, A35, A16, Quantum 5 and 4, Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series

June : Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Tab A9/A0+, Tab Active 5, and Tab S9 FE.

If you don’t own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone nor one of the other Galaxy devices that have already received the update, here is what theschedule release looks like:However, based on recent history, it’s possible that many of the Galaxy phones and tablets that are still yet to be updated toto receive the software upgrade a little bit earlier, just like the Galaxy S22 series and some of the other devices before it.