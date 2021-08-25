Galaxy S21 FE: listing at Google Play Console confirms some of its key specs

Galaxy S21 FE: listing at Google Play Console confirms some of its key specs0
Some of the Galaxy S21 FE key specs have been confirmed in a Google Play Console listing
Although most of the specs were already leaked and people knew what to expect from the upcoming phone, the listing in the Google Play Console corroborates rumors and leaks. Here's what the listing told us about the Galaxy S21 FE:
First off, as you can see on the image above, the Galaxy S21 FE's CPU is listed with three core clusters, one clocked at 2.8GHz, three at 2.4GHz, and four at 1.8 GHz. coupled with an Adreno 660 GPU clocked at 840MHz. This pretty much reveals the phone will be powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.
The Galaxy S21 FE has appeared previously on Geekbench sporting the same processor, so this is not exactly a new leak, but more like corroboration of previous expectations.
The listing above shows an entry-level Galaxy S21 FE version sporting 6GB of RAM, but there should be versions with more RAM and storage as well, understandably priced higher.
Other Galaxy S21 FE specs that appeared in the Google Play Console listing include the FHD+ display, coupled with a hole punch for the selfie camera. The listing doesn't reveal the refresh rate of the Galaxy S21 FE's display; however, it is expected to be a standard-by-now 120Hz fast refresh rate. Most probably though it will lack the Galaxy S21 series' adaptive feature that lowers the refresh rate when needed to conserve battery life.
At the moment, the Galaxy S21 FE's release or announcement dates are still unknown, with some rumors placing it sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the initial release will be confined to some markets only, most probably due to chip shortages.
What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE?
Its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, proved to be a popular model and expectations are high for the S21 FE.
Recently, notable leaker Evan Blass has shared some 3D renders that show how the Galaxy S21 FE should look, showing the phone will most likely resemble the Galaxy S21. With the expectation that the camera bump won't be tinted in another color, but will be matching its back.
Reportedly, the phone won't have the beloved-by-many 3.5mm headphone jack, and the triple-camera system won't be the same as the one in the Galaxy S21. Instead, the S21 FE is expected to rock a 32MP main camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.
On the front, the phone will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch screen and a 12MP selfie camera will be housed in its punch hole. The renders have shown the phone in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue colors; however, these colors and their names may differ from what Samsung has decided to go for the 'budget flagship'.
As for the Galaxy S21 FE release date, earlier rumors stated we will see it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3; however, this didn't happen. We are now expecting the phone to be officially unveiled sometime in the fall, possibly in October or near the end of the year.