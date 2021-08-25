Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Android

Galaxy S21 FE: listing at Google Play Console confirms some of its key specs

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Listing at Google Play Console confirms some key Galaxy S21 FE specs
The Galaxy S21 FE, the budget flagship phone that should come with most of the bells and whistles of its premium siblings and a more affordable price is now getting closer to launch. Now, SamMobile reports the phone appeared in a listing on the Google Play Console and the said listing confirms some of its key specs.

Some of the Galaxy S21 FE key specs have been confirmed in a Google Play Console listing


Although most of the specs were already leaked and people knew what to expect from the upcoming phone, the listing in the Google Play Console corroborates rumors and leaks. Here's what the listing told us about the Galaxy S21 FE:



First off, as you can see on the image above, the Galaxy S21 FE's CPU is listed with three core clusters, one clocked at 2.8GHz, three at 2.4GHz, and four at 1.8 GHz. coupled with an Adreno 660 GPU clocked at 840MHz. This pretty much reveals the phone will be powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Galaxy S21 FE has appeared previously on Geekbench sporting the same processor, so this is not exactly a new leak, but more like corroboration of previous expectations.

However, as some of you may know, Samsung usually launches Galaxy phones, at least the premium S21 line, with an Exynos chipset outside of the United States and its home country, South Korea. However, there is no information confirming or denying whether the Galaxy S21 FE will have a variant rocking an Exynos 2100 chipset. We know from a previous report that its existence is possible.

The listing above shows an entry-level Galaxy S21 FE version sporting 6GB of RAM, but there should be versions with more RAM and storage as well, understandably priced higher.


Other Galaxy S21 FE specs that appeared in the Google Play Console listing include the FHD+ display, coupled with a hole punch for the selfie camera. The listing doesn't reveal the refresh rate of the Galaxy S21 FE's display; however, it is expected to be a standard-by-now 120Hz fast refresh rate. Most probably though it will lack the Galaxy S21 series' adaptive feature that lowers the refresh rate when needed to conserve battery life.

At the moment, the Galaxy S21 FE's release or announcement dates are still unknown, with some rumors placing it sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the initial release will be confined to some markets only, most probably due to chip shortages.

What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE?


Its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, proved to be a popular model and expectations are high for the S21 FE.

Recently, notable leaker Evan Blass has shared some 3D renders that show how the Galaxy S21 FE should look, showing the phone will most likely resemble the Galaxy S21. With the expectation that the camera bump won't be tinted in another color, but will be matching its back.


Reportedly, the phone won't have the beloved-by-many 3.5mm headphone jack, and the triple-camera system won't be the same as the one in the Galaxy S21. Instead, the S21 FE is expected to rock a 32MP main camera, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

On the front, the phone will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch screen and a 12MP selfie camera will be housed in its punch hole. The renders have shown the phone in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue colors; however, these colors and their names may differ from what Samsung has decided to go for the 'budget flagship'.

As for the Galaxy S21 FE release date, earlier rumors stated we will see it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3; however, this didn't happen. We are now expecting the phone to be officially unveiled sometime in the fall, possibly in October or near the end of the year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$390 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders
Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB
Fall detection on the Apple Watch saves the same man twice over a two-year period
by Alan Friedman,  1
Fall detection on the Apple Watch saves the same man twice over a two-year period
Joe Biden to hold mysterious meeting with the Big Five today
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Joe Biden to hold mysterious meeting with the Big Five today
Google exec unwillingly reveals Google Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint sensor, then quickly deletes his post
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Google exec unwillingly reveals Google Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint sensor, then quickly deletes his post
WhatsApp working on the useful chat-service feature 'message reactions' (finally)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp working on the useful chat-service feature 'message reactions' (finally)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless