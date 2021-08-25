Samsung site leak officially confirms S21 FE beyond a doubt





SamMobile The latest leak has come directly from Samsung itself—from the French version of the site, in particular. The "Fan Edition" model of the 2021 Samsung flagship series was spotted,reports, accidentally posted alongside an advertisement for a free YouTube Premium account on Samsung France.









It seems the leaked upcoming model is going to be coming with a free 4-month YouTube Premium subscription, along with the rest of its family—once it is launched, that is.









After a worldwide chip shortage delayed the launch of the Samsung S21 FE alongside the rest of the series, a flood of recent leaks convinced Samsung fans that it is going to see the light of day soon, after all.





And just today, a complete list of specs was discovered on a Google Play Console listing, confirming previously unofficial leaks and rumors.









The Galaxy S21 FE is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 888 processor, which is complete with three core clusters (1 x 2.8GHz, 3 x 2.4GHz, and 4 x 1.8 GHz). That system-on-a-chip comes with an integrated Adreno 660 GPU, also by Qualcomm.





The Galaxy S21 FE's FHD+ display doesn't have a refresh rate revealed in the listing, but it will most likely be the standard 120Hz refresh rate, although it might well come as a non-variable refresh rate, without the ability to be toned down to conserve battery life.





Thanks to previous leaks, we're also expecting the models to come with 128GB and 256GB variants of internal storage. The battery is rumored to be 4,500mAh in capacity, and supporting both Qi wireless charging and 25W fast charging. Some Galaxy S21 renders have also been recently revealed, to give us a glimpse into what the newest member of the S21 family could potentially look like.





We're still waiting on future leaks when it comes to the release date of the S21 FE, although it's already rumored to be coming sometime in the last three months of 2021.





We can be certain beyond a doubt now that the S21 FE is awaiting an imminent launch, after a series of official leaks have made its existence undeniable.