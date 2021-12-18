Galaxy S21 FE already up on Samsung's website, listed for more than predecessor

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have intensified in recent weeks, adding credence to reports that say the phone is right around the corner. Believed to be a watered-down version of the Galaxy S21 , the Fan Edition was allegedly originally supposed to arrive in August. The six-month delay means the device will be somewhat dated by the time it arrives and if Samsung wants it to have any shot at becoming the best affordable flagship , it must price it right. Unfortunately, that might not be the case.









For comparison, the 128GB Galaxy S20 FE costs €669 in Ireland, and this implies a price hike is on the cards. That said, nothing is set in stone yet, and this might just be placeholder data.





According to a recent report , the Galaxy S21 FE model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail for €749 in Germany, and the 8GB/256GB version will be priced at €819. In the UK, the base model will apparently cost £776. The S20 FE is listed for £699 on Samsung's UK website. In the US, it is expected to cost the same as its predecessor: $699.





The Galaxy S21 FE will purportedly sport a 6.4-inches AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an embedded fingerprint reader. The 32MP selfie camera will be housed in a centered hole-punch cutout and the rear camera system will have a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.





The phone will apparently be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and there may not be an Exynos version. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery and will offer IP68 water and dust resistance.





While most rumors point to an early January unveiling, one has hinted that Samsung may announce the Galaxy S21 FE this month