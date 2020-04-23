Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Here's how you can save an incredible $850 with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G purchase

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 23, 2020
Despite its exorbitant price and what many seem to view as an uninspired design (to say the least), the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 Ultra is selling like hotcakes around the world, according to multiple recent reports. Of course, "hotcakes" might be a bit of an overstatement if we compare the shipment numbers of this absolute 6.9-inch monster with high-end Samsung smartphones of previous years, but all things considered, the S20 Ultra is objectively shaping up as a box-office hit.

You can tell how much more popular the jumbo-sized model has proven compared to its "diminutive" 6.2 and 6.7-inch siblings by the near-total absence of compelling Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deals on Samsung's official US website and at major third-party retailers so far. 

That changes today with a colossal $800 discount offered by Best Buy, which does obviously come with a number of strings attached but does not require a trade-in. Instead, what you need to do is agree to a 24-month installment plan with Sprint. You'll also have to be an entirely new subscriber or at the very least be willing to add a new line of service to an existing account at a soon-to-be-terminated carrier.

That may not sound particularly enticing, but all Sprint customers will get the chance to transition to "New T-Mobile" in the near future, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is high on the list of phones capable of tapping into Magenta's rapidly evolving 5G network combining low, mid, and high-band spectrum for nationwide coverage and blazing fast downloads.

In case you're wondering, the aforementioned $800 markdown will be applied to your account as bill credit for the duration of your two-year "contract", leaving you on the hook for actual monthly payments of only $25. 

All in all, you're looking at spending $600 instead of $1,400 for this Snapdragon 865 powerhouse with a primary 108MP rear-facing shooter, a secondary 48MP camera, a massive 5,000mAh battery, a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 12 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a single cosmic gray paint job available.

Even better, Best Buy is also throwing in a $50 promotional e-gift card, bringing your already huge savings up to a grand total of 850 bucks.

