Here's how you can save an incredible $850 with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G purchase





You can tell how much more popular the jumbo-sized model has proven compared to its "diminutive" 6.2 and 6.7-inch siblings by the near-total absence of compelling Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deals on Samsung's official US website and at major third-party retailers so far.





That changes today with a colossal $800 discount offered by Best Buy, which does obviously come with a number of strings attached but does not require a trade-in. Instead, what you need to do is agree to a 24-month installment plan with Sprint. You'll also have to be an entirely new subscriber or at the very least be willing to add a new line of service to an existing account at a soon-to-be-terminated carrier

















In case you're wondering, the aforementioned $800 markdown will be applied to your account as bill credit for the duration of your two-year "contract", leaving you on the hook for actual monthly payments of only $25.





All in all, you're looking at spending $600 instead of $1,400 for this Snapdragon 865 powerhouse with a primary 108MP rear-facing shooter, a secondary 48MP camera, a massive 5,000mAh battery, a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 12 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a single cosmic gray paint job available.





Even better, Best Buy is also throwing in a $50 promotional e-gift card, bringing your already huge savings up to a grand total of 850 bucks.



