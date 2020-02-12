T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Editorials

Why is the Galaxy S20 Ultra so bland?

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Feb 12, 2020, 9:30 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I can't wrap my head around it.

Samsung seemingly outdid itself this year, coming up with a pretty strong quartet of exceptional devices - the fashionable Galaxy Z Flip, the compact Galaxy S20, the middle-of-the-road Galaxy S20+, and finally, the mother of all phones, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. With superb hardware and pretty solid camera prowess, Samsung is very likely eyeing a pretty successful year.

Yet, something's missing. Samsung kind of dropped the ball when it comes to the design of the phone, especially with the S20 Ultra, which can be summarized in one word:

"BLEURGH"


There's no way around that, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is an extremely bland device from a design perspective, and I think this can be regarded as a semi-objective notion. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, while spectacular in terms of hardware, easily redefines the word "bland", which wholeheartedly applies to just about any design aspect of the flagship. Samsung was on the right track with the Galaxy Note 10, which was available in a range of superb color paintjobs that easily stood out. To be fair, the blue and pink Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus get a pass though - they are certainly more palatable thanks to the ever-so-slight aura glow-like sheen that when you bounce some light off the glass backs.

Even the modest Aura Black variant of the Note 10+ stood out with a secret ingredient that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is clearly lacking, and it's a real shame that we didn't get the new phones in the signature Aura Glow colorway. It doesn't really make sense for the business-oriented Galaxy Note 10+ to be available in such a wide range of playful and "serious" colors while the more popular Galaxy S-lineup gets it totally wrong with its forgettable colors and overall boring design.



How is such a thing even possible? In the near past we gradually got away from the restricting stigma of boring pitch black and blindingly white phones, heck, we even went through a brisk rose/pink revolution, yet Samsung erased all that recent progress in one quick, fell swoop. Sorry, S20 Ultra, you shall remain the ugly duckling.

Function over form



The way I see it, the S20 is an important cornerstone for Samsung as it clearly demonstrates that it will no longer back down and will go all in in terms of hardware. No compromises have been made (aside from that headphone jack, R.I.P.) in terms of raw power and hardware capabilities, especially in the camera department, but all that focus on the insides of the device clearly leaves a lot to be desired about the exterior. So close, Samsung!


Of course, the case for the dull Galaxy S20-series design goes through the window when you factor in the fact that almost any future owner of the S20 or the S20 Ultra will inevitably throw a case on the device for that much-needed extra protection. Is that what Samsung secretly hoped? That an official or a third-party case will easily fix the design shortcomings, so it hardly even bothered to make its new phones remotely appealing?

That's my opinion, of course. If you disagree, feel free to pre-order the Galaxy S20 Ultra by visiting the link below.

Starting on 2/21, pre-order an eligible Galaxy S20 device and get up to $200 in Samsung Credit for additional accessories and devices.

18 Comments

nivek4011
Reply

19. nivek4011

Posts: 50; Member since: Jul 31, 2014

This is Peter's personal opinion, which was expected. Makes it sound like he can't afford one so all he can do is bash it. Sad.

posted on 4 min ago

cevon3239
Reply

15. cevon3239

Posts: 155; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

Its gonna look nice with a really nice skin on the back.

posted on 22 min ago

cevon3239
Reply

14. cevon3239

Posts: 155; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

The design isn't bland, it's just boring. Which is how I felt about the Note 10+ and why I didnt keep it. I like the S10+, but the 5G model with the wider camera cutout on the front, didn't look as nice. The design is not bland, it's boring. It is boring because even though its squared off a bit, it's the same curved display idea since the S6 edge. But its funny how your favorite OEM has used the same design usually for several years and not once have you called them out on it. But you waste zero time calling out Samsung though. I rather have function over form because at least I am getting my monies worth. With other brands its is form over function. A phone is not designed to be pretty, even though all of then can be in some way, they are tools designed to do a job and they all pretty much do them well. I think all of the S20's look boring from the back and I don't like the huge camera either. But I will hold opinion until I can see it. Hoping VZW has one on display before i pre-order. But if this is how the next Note will look, then i may just go back and getting rid of my Note 9 and get the 10+ back.

posted on 24 min ago

twens
Reply

13. twens

Posts: 1191; Member since: Feb 25, 2012

Well something bad must be said about everything. It’s normal. Give us review on what the phone can do. We will decide about looks later.

posted on 32 min ago

YeahYeah
Reply

12. YeahYeah

Posts: 252; Member since: Mar 16, 2016

That didn't take long.. it was expected from this site.. same old phonearena...

posted on 41 min ago

foldablephone
Reply

11. foldablephone

Posts: 84; Member since: Sep 19, 2018

Actually, Samsung have made the correct design choice for these Flagship S20s. Gradient bright neon colours are mainstream with their Chinese competitors, so by being bland they are actually standing out. Plus the Z Flip offers all the color and glamor that anyone could want as an alternative. Take a look at Audi. Their cars are mostly bland design and come in dull colours but you know what immediately that it’s an Audi and their premium perception continues. Plus Bland designs age far less, which is important because at this price point owners are gonna have to keep their phones for many years.

posted on 41 min ago

DarthJarJar
Reply

10. DarthJarJar

Posts: 73; Member since: Feb 01, 2018

wHy iS iT sO bLanD? -Idiot

posted on 41 min ago

smallworld
Reply

8. smallworld

Posts: 529; Member since: Jul 13, 2012

Every high end smartphone that was released those past 3 years has had a bland design. It's about time y'all noticed now. All have the same front, the curved sides with metal at the top and bottom, glass at the back and camera setup that changes every year but every brand ends up having the same one. It's so boring, that's why I'm not as passionate about smartphones as I used to be back in 2012.

posted on 45 min ago

adecvat
Reply

6. adecvat

Posts: 672; Member since: Nov 15, 2013

- Looks like Galaxy A51. - No stainless steel. - "Space gray", oh, sorry, Cosmic grey. - Camera design is absent.

posted on 50 min ago

Joshing4fun
Reply

5. Joshing4fun

Posts: 1257; Member since: Aug 13, 2010

I agree it's SUPER bland. But 99% of people keep their phones in cases so I don't think it matters much. Most people purchase andrioids either on price or specs.

posted on 51 min ago

Cat97
Reply

4. Cat97

Posts: 2054; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

All the 2020 Samsung lineup is bland. Just look at the number of comments. Very low compared to other years. This year the only real "improvement" is the increased battery size across the board (which will be eaten up by the 120Hz displays - luckily you can disable it), but it was not done via a technological breakthrough but rather by just increasing the phone sizes.

posted on 52 min ago

dubaiboy78
Reply

3. dubaiboy78

Posts: 464; Member since: Sep 19, 2014

What do you expect from iPhoneArena!?!??! Hahahha

posted on 1 hour ago

haruken
Reply

2. haruken

Posts: 312; Member since: Nov 06, 2013

Apple keeps the same design for 3 years in a row with an ugly notch and ugly camera module = amazing groundbreaking revolutionary Samsung gets rid of the curved bezels, has a full screen display with a tiny center front camera, but an ugly top of the class camera = Bleurgh

posted on 1 hour ago

adecvat
Reply

7. adecvat

Posts: 672; Member since: Nov 15, 2013

Apple keeps stainless steel, colors made by Seiko Advance, symmetry, attention to detail and etc. Samsung made budget A51 for 1400$

posted on 48 min ago

mahima
Reply

16. mahima

Posts: 746; Member since: Nov 20, 2014

Symmetry?? That ugly notch alonr ruin all the symmetry in the world...lol

posted on 17 min ago

smallworld
Reply

9. smallworld

Posts: 529; Member since: Jul 13, 2012

Look I don't like Apple but you're not gonna act lik these S20 phone aren't extremely bland like most Android smartphones nowadays.

posted on 41 min ago

tbreezy
Reply

17. tbreezy

Posts: 272; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Please quote where PhoneArena said ALL these EXACT words in the same sentence: “ amazing groundbreaking revolutionary” about the iPhone 11 Pro, I want to see this to! Post the link if where they said this please

posted on 8 min ago

Phonehex
Reply

1. Phonehex

Posts: 775; Member since: Feb 16, 2016

Phonearena is unsure how to criticise the "ULTRA" so it retorts to something like this "article". Badly played PA.

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
