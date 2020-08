Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is on sale at a huge discount... with a pretty significant catch

That means last year's Galaxy Note 10 still starts at $950, while the most affordable GS20 variant typically costs $1,000 unlocked with a 6.2 -inch display in tow and 128 gigs of internal storage space. Of course, we have seen Samsung 's late 2019 and early 2020-released flagships marked down many times by the manufacturer itself, as well as numerous major third-party retailers, so you shouldn't be shocked to hear B&H Photo Video is currently offering some pretty decent discounts on all three members of the Galaxy S20 family again.





What might be a little surprising if not outright shocking is the new price of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ model at B&H. Normally available for $1,200, the 6.7-inch powerhouse will set you back just $749.99 in a single Cosmic Black hue if you hurry.













$450 is undoubtedly a lot more than a decent discount, but before you get too excited, you should take a few things into consideration. While these are obviously brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty, they're also not technically built with the US market in mind, which means you won't be able to use them on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T's 5G networks.





Designed for the Latin America region, this ultra-affordable Galaxy S20+ version does come with full 4G LTE support for the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T while packing a not-very-impressive Exynos 990 processor.





Still, you get an awful lot of ultra-high-end specifications for your 750 bucks here, including a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, 8 gigs of RAM, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary snapper, 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 3D ToF sensor, and yes, a premium glass-and-metal construction.









While Samsung permanently discounted the Galaxy S10 family upon unveiling the 5G-enabled S20 trio back in February, last week's official Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G announcement didn't do the same for the Note 10 duo... or the Galaxy S20 5G lineup.