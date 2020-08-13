Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is on sale at a huge discount... with a pretty significant catch





That means last year's Galaxy Note 10 still starts at $950, while the most affordable GS20 variant typically costs $1,000 unlocked with a 6.2 -inch display in tow and 128 gigs of internal storage space. Of course, we have seen Samsung 's late 2019 and early 2020-released flagships marked down many times by the manufacturer itself, as well as numerous major third-party retailers, so you shouldn't be shocked to hear B&H Photo Video is currently offering some pretty decent discounts on all three members of the Galaxy S20 family again.





What might be a little surprising if not outright shocking is the new price of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ model at B&H. Normally available for $1,200, the 6.7-inch powerhouse will set you back just $749.99 in a single Cosmic Black hue if you hurry.













$450 is undoubtedly a lot more than a decent discount, but before you get too excited, you should take a few things into consideration. While these are obviously brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty, they're also not technically built with the US market in mind, which means you won't be able to use them on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T's 5G networks.





Designed for the Latin America region, this ultra-affordable Galaxy S20+ version does come with full 4G LTE support for the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T while packing a not-very-impressive Exynos 990 processor.





Still, you get an awful lot of ultra-high-end specifications for your 750 bucks here, including a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, 8 gigs of RAM, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary snapper, 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 3D ToF sensor, and yes, a premium glass-and-metal construction.







