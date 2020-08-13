Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is on sale at a huge discount... with a pretty significant catch
Check out the deal here
$450 is undoubtedly a lot more than a decent discount, but before you get too excited, you should take a few things into consideration. While these are obviously brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year warranty, they're also not technically built with the US market in mind, which means you won't be able to use them on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T's 5G networks.
Designed for the Latin America region, this ultra-affordable Galaxy S20+ version does come with full 4G LTE support for the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T while packing a not-very-impressive Exynos 990 processor.
Still, you get an awful lot of ultra-high-end specifications for your 750 bucks here, including a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, 8 gigs of RAM, a hefty 4,500mAh battery, a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary snapper, 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 3D ToF sensor, and yes, a premium glass-and-metal construction.
The same Galaxy S20+ variant is on sale at the time of this writing at $799.99 in Cloud Blue and Cosmic Gray paint jobs in "limited supply", with the 6.2-inch S20 fetching $729.99 in Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Gray colors with US-compatible LTE connectivity.