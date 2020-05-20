T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Accessories Samsung Android Wearables Audio 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ are available in a gorgeous new color in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 20, 2020, 4:09 AM
A fresh coat of paint is unlikely to be enough to invigorate the popularity of Samsung's latest family of ultra-high-end smartphones, but it definitely can't hurt to try everything and anything to boost Galaxy S20 series sales in advance of the impending Note 20 duo's announcement.

The release of a snazzy new S20+ color option is that much more notable as it coincides with a matching extra paint job for the company's second-gen true wireless earbuds. As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now available in the US in an eye-catching Aura Blue shade, although initial sales are limited to Best Buy. If history is any indication, this retail store exclusivity may not last long and the Aura Blue Buds+ could well expand to other channels before long.

Get the Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ exclusively from Best Buy



The hot new Aura Blue flavor of the Galaxy S20+ 5G, meanwhile, can already be purchased from both Best Buy and Samsung's official US e-store in both an unlocked variant and multiple carrier-specific models. 

Even better, the latest discounts apply to this color option just as they do to Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black hues, which means you can currently pay $999.99 instead of a $1199.99 list price with no strings attached or 50 bucks less than that if you don't have a problem activating the handset on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint upfront.

Get the Aura Blue Galaxy S20+ 5G from Samsung or Best Buy



Of course, the $149.99 Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ also go great with a matching flavor of last year's 4G LTE-only Galaxy Note 10+, which is currently available directly from Samsung and Best Buy at a marked-down price of $850 and up


Naturally, all Galaxy Buds+ color options, including aura blue, white, red, black, and cloud blue, are identical when it comes to their internals, features, and audio capabilities, and the same obviously goes for the specifications of all the aforementioned Galaxy S20+ 5G paint jobs.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$899 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$719 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

