Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ are available in a gorgeous new color in the US
Get the Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ exclusively from Best Buy
The hot new Aura Blue flavor of the Galaxy S20+ 5G, meanwhile, can already be purchased from both Best Buy and Samsung's official US e-store in both an unlocked variant and multiple carrier-specific models.
Even better, the latest discounts apply to this color option just as they do to Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black hues, which means you can currently pay $999.99 instead of a $1199.99 list price with no strings attached or 50 bucks less than that if you don't have a problem activating the handset on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint upfront.
Get the Aura Blue Galaxy S20+ 5G from Samsung or Best Buy
Of course, the $149.99 Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ also go great with a matching flavor of last year's 4G LTE-only Galaxy Note 10+, which is currently available directly from Samsung and Best Buy at a marked-down price of $850 and up.
Naturally, all Galaxy Buds+ color options, including aura blue, white, red, black, and cloud blue, are identical when it comes to their internals, features, and audio capabilities, and the same obviously goes for the specifications of all the aforementioned Galaxy S20+ 5G paint jobs.