Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ are available in a gorgeous new color in the US

The release of a snazzy new S20+ color option is that much more notable as it coincides with a matching extra paint job for the company's second-gen true wireless earbuds As expected , the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now available in the US in an eye-catching Aura Blue shade, although initial sales are limited to Best Buy. If history is any indication, this retail store exclusivity may not last long and the Aura Blue Buds+ could well expand to other channels before long.













The hot new Aura Blue flavor of the Galaxy S20+ 5G , meanwhile, can already be purchased from both Best Buy and Samsung's official US e-store in both an unlocked variant and multiple carrier-specific models.





Even better, the latest discounts apply to this color option just as they do to Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black hues, which means you can currently pay $999.99 instead of a $1199.99 list price with no strings attached or 50 bucks less than that if you don't have a problem activating the handset on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint upfront.





















Naturally, all Galaxy Buds+ color options, including aura blue, white, red, black, and cloud blue, are identical when it comes to their internals, features, and audio capabilities, and the same obviously goes for the specifications of all the aforementioned Galaxy S20+ 5G paint jobs.





A fresh coat of paint is unlikely to be enough to invigorate the popularity of Samsung's latest family of ultra-high-end smartphones , but it definitely can't hurt to try everything and anything to boost Galaxy S20 series sales in advance of the impending Note 20 duo's announcement