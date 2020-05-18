Multiple US retailers have Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at hefty discounts





You can also choose between the "regular-sized" Galaxy Note 10 and the 6.8-inch Note 10+ variant, both of which are currently available for 200 bucks off their list prices on Amazon in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White hues. We're obviously talking about unlocked models fully compatible with every single major US carrier, ranging from AT&T and T-Mobile to Verizon and Sprint.



Both these bad boys come with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as beautiful Dynamic AMOLED displays sporting razor-thin bezels and a centered punch hole. The 6.3-inch Note 10 packs an 8GB RAM count, normally fetching $949.99 without a microSD card slot (or a headphone jack) while delivering a decent but short of impressive (by ultra-high-end 2020 standards) screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.



The The Galaxy Note 10+ , meanwhile, is typically up for grabs at a recommended price of $1,099.99 with 12 gigs of memory, expandable storage, a higher-res display, and an upgraded 4,300mAh battery (compared to 3,500mAh cell capacity on the "standard" Note 10), as well as four rear-facing cameras instead of "just" three.



Curiously enough, Samsung's official US e-store doesn't currently offer any Curiously enough, Samsung's official US e-store doesn't currently offer any Galaxy Note 10 -series discounts (apart from some trade-in deals, that is), but B&H Photo Video sells the 6.3-inch model at an even heftier $250 off its regular price of $949.99 in a single Aura Black color.



Last but not least, Best Buy has both the unlocked Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at a $200 markdown with no strings attached, just like Amazon, while shaving off an extra 50 bucks if you don't mind activating the super-premium handsets on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint upfront.















