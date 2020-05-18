Multiple US retailers have Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at hefty discounts
Both these bad boys come with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as beautiful Dynamic AMOLED displays sporting razor-thin bezels and a centered punch hole. The 6.3-inch Note 10 packs an 8GB RAM count, normally fetching $949.99 without a microSD card slot (or a headphone jack) while delivering a decent but short of impressive (by ultra-high-end 2020 standards) screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.
The Galaxy Note 10+, meanwhile, is typically up for grabs at a recommended price of $1,099.99 with 12 gigs of memory, expandable storage, a higher-res display, and an upgraded 4,300mAh battery (compared to 3,500mAh cell capacity on the "standard" Note 10), as well as four rear-facing cameras instead of "just" three.
Curiously enough, Samsung's official US e-store doesn't currently offer any Galaxy Note 10-series discounts (apart from some trade-in deals, that is), but B&H Photo Video sells the 6.3-inch model at an even heftier $250 off its regular price of $949.99 in a single Aura Black color.
Last but not least, Best Buy has both the unlocked Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at a $200 markdown with no strings attached, just like Amazon, while shaving off an extra 50 bucks if you don't mind activating the super-premium handsets on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint upfront.