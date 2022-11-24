Samsung's 2020 Galaxy S20 FE offers 2022 software and ageless hardware at unbeatable price





First of all, it should be highlighted that this killer deal, which is oddly scheduled to expire before Black Friday 2022 arrives in earnest, comes from Woot rather than parent company Amazon or another major retailer like Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, 128GB Storage, Fully Unlocked, Multiple Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at Woot





Woot is ready to give you a standard 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty with these ultra-affordable brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and "fully" unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G units in your choice of Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, Cloud Green, Cloud White, and Cloud Orange colors.





This makes the 24-hour-only promotion a direct rival to Amazon's best-ever deals on this particular handset from several months back, when the $599.99 list price of an entry-level 128GB storage configuration was knocked down to $419.99 exclusively for Prime members.





At the time of this writing, in case you're wondering, no big US retailer appears to charge less than $470 or so for a new S20 FE with a full warranty, so you really don't want to snub Woot's limited-time sale. That is, if you're willing to settle for this bad boy's rapidly aging Snapdragon 865 processor and/or can't afford to cough up an extra Benjamin on the newer and faster Galaxy S21 FE









The Galaxy S20 FE is also just as smooth as its successor while offering a little bit of extra 120Hz-supporting screen real estate. Finally, the triple 12 + 8 + 12MP rear-facing camera system is clearly not up to 2022's flagship standards, but at 350 bucks, it's arguably good enough .



