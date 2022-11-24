Samsung's 2020 Galaxy S20 FE offers 2022 software and ageless hardware at unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Would you ever consider a 2020-released smartphone as a 2022 Christmas gift for a special someone in your life? Before you shout "no" at the top of your lungs into your computer or mobile device, it might be wise to look at what the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE has to offer right now at a new all-time low price of $349.99.
First of all, it should be highlighted that this killer deal, which is oddly scheduled to expire before Black Friday 2022 arrives in earnest, comes from Woot rather than parent company Amazon or another major retailer like Best Buy.
That sounds like a potential inconvenience, but the always generous e-tailer is ready to give you a standard 1-year Samsung manufacturer warranty with these ultra-affordable brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and "fully" unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G units in your choice of Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, Cloud Green, Cloud White, and Cloud Orange colors.
This makes the 24-hour-only promotion a direct rival to Amazon's best-ever deals on this particular handset from several months back, when the $599.99 list price of an entry-level 128GB storage configuration was knocked down to $419.99 exclusively for Prime members.
At the time of this writing, in case you're wondering, no big US retailer appears to charge less than $470 or so for a new S20 FE with a full warranty, so you really don't want to snub Woot's limited-time sale. That is, if you're willing to settle for this bad boy's rapidly aging Snapdragon 865 processor and/or can't afford to cough up an extra Benjamin on the newer and faster Galaxy S21 FE.
The S21 FE and S20 FE are otherwise extremely similar, mind you, sharing a 4,500mAh battery that hasn't really aged a day since 2020, as well as fresh Android 13 goodies with One UI 5 on top following some very recent and incredibly early official updates.
The Galaxy S20 FE is also just as smooth as its successor while offering a little bit of extra 120Hz-supporting screen real estate. Finally, the triple 12 + 8 + 12MP rear-facing camera system is clearly not up to 2022's flagship standards, but at 350 bucks, it's arguably good enough.
