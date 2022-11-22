Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Trending:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update
Probably among the most popular Galaxy S20 series phones, the Galaxy S20 FE is finally getting updated to Android 13 (One UI 5.0). Being positioned at the threshold between flagships and mid-range phones has many advantages, so the Galaxy S20 FE is probably going to sell like hot cakes during Black Friday.

With Samsung now rolling out Android 13, things can’t look any better for the Galaxy S20 FE, a smartphone that doesn’t want to stay in the shadow of the more powerful Galaxy S20 flagships.

Those who already own the Galaxy S20 FE should expect to receive the update in the coming days. As per SamMobile’s report, One UI 5.0 is now rolling out to the international version of the Galaxy S20 FE (model number SM-G990B). To make sure that you’re actually downloading Android 13, look for firmware version G990BXXU2DVK3.

Currently, the update is reportedly available in several European countries. We’ve also learned that it comes with the October security patch and that it weighs in at around 2.4GB. Thankfully, a screenshot of the changelog is available too, so here are some of the visual changes coming to the Galaxy S20 FE with the One UI 5.0 update:

New app icons and illustrations
  • Icon symbols are larger for a bolder look that’s easier to scan.
Smoother than ever before
  • New animations and transition effects make switching between screens feel more natural.
Integrated emergency contact list
  • Create an emergency contact list that includes the people you want to contact in case of an emergency.
Show app names in the Apps edge panel
  • Turn on Show app names to make app names appear below the app icons.

The changelog also mentions that these apps may be updated to the latest version after the software update: Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, Calculator, and Voice Recorder.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless