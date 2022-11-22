Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update
Probably among the most popular Galaxy S20 series phones, the Galaxy S20 FE is finally getting updated to Android 13 (One UI 5.0). Being positioned at the threshold between flagships and mid-range phones has many advantages, so the Galaxy S20 FE is probably going to sell like hot cakes during Black Friday.
Those who already own the Galaxy S20 FE should expect to receive the update in the coming days. As per SamMobile’s report, One UI 5.0 is now rolling out to the international version of the Galaxy S20 FE (model number SM-G990B). To make sure that you’re actually downloading Android 13, look for firmware version G990BXXU2DVK3.
New app icons and illustrations
The changelog also mentions that these apps may be updated to the latest version after the software update: Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, Calculator, and Voice Recorder.
With Samsung now rolling out Android 13, things can’t look any better for the Galaxy S20 FE, a smartphone that doesn’t want to stay in the shadow of the more powerful Galaxy S20 flagships.
Currently, the update is reportedly available in several European countries. We’ve also learned that it comes with the October security patch and that it weighs in at around 2.4GB. Thankfully, a screenshot of the changelog is available too, so here are some of the visual changes coming to the Galaxy S20 FE with the One UI 5.0 update:
- Icon symbols are larger for a bolder look that’s easier to scan.
- New animations and transition effects make switching between screens feel more natural.
- Create an emergency contact list that includes the people you want to contact in case of an emergency.
- Turn on Show app names to make app names appear below the app icons.
