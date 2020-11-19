Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

Samsung Android Deals 5G

Early Black Friday deals make the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 19, 2020, 11:48 AM
Early Black Friday deals make the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cheaper than ever before
If you still can't afford a member of the "original" Galaxy S20 family after Microsoft's latest drastic discounts, don't want to trade anything in and commit to a certain wireless service provider right off the bat, or simply don't think the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are a good fit for your needs, the newer and slightly lower-end S20 FE 5G model could be a great alternative on a relatively tight budget.

Released less than two months ago with a $699.99 price tag attached to its name, the flat-screened Snapdragon 865 powerhouse was up for grabs at a cool $100 discount from day one of its commercial availability. Unsurprisingly, that killer unlocked launch promotion ultimately went away, but with roughly a week to go until Black Friday, Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and Best Buy are not only reviving the deal, also making it better.

That's right, Samsung's incredibly feature-packed Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now on sale at an even heftier $150 off its list price in a 128GB storage variant free of carrier strings. You don't have to jump through any hoops to save that dough on multiple color options at B&H, Amazon, or Best Buy, but if you are willing to activate the unlocked handset on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint upfront, the latter retailer will give you another $50 to $100 in discounts.

Digital hoarders should also be happy to hear the even newer 256GB configuration is on sale as well at the same $150 off its regular $770 price with no strings attached whatsoever and up to a $250 discount with carrier activation. Once again, you don't need a device trade-in, number port-in, or anything of that sort to take advantage of this early Black Friday offer.

Of course, better Black Friday deals on Samsung phones could still come along on or around November 27, but it might be wise to play this one safe and pull the trigger right now. Apart from some nagging touchscreen issues, which will probably get fixed sooner or later, it's hard to find anything wrong with such an affordable and powerful 5G-enabled device sporting a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

Said screen measures 6.5 inches in diagonal, making the Galaxy S20 FE 5G relatively compact by late 2020 high-end standards, while the 4,500mAh battery is about as large as you'd expect from a device measuring 8.4mm in thickness. You also get three rear-facing cameras, a single 32MP selfie shooter, a microSD card slot, and a decent 6 gigs of RAM upgraded to a hefty 8GB memory count on the 256GB storage version. In short, the bang for buck is pretty much unbeatable here.

