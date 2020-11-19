Early Black Friday deals make the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cheaper than ever before
Digital hoarders should also be happy to hear the even newer 256GB configuration is on sale as well at the same $150 off its regular $770 price with no strings attached whatsoever and up to a $250 discount with carrier activation. Once again, you don't need a device trade-in, number port-in, or anything of that sort to take advantage of this early Black Friday offer.
Of course, better Black Friday deals on Samsung phones could still come along on or around November 27, but it might be wise to play this one safe and pull the trigger right now. Apart from some nagging touchscreen issues, which will probably get fixed sooner or later, it's hard to find anything wrong with such an affordable and powerful 5G-enabled device sporting a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display.
Said screen measures 6.5 inches in diagonal, making the Galaxy S20 FE 5G relatively compact by late 2020 high-end standards, while the 4,500mAh battery is about as large as you'd expect from a device measuring 8.4mm in thickness. You also get three rear-facing cameras, a single 32MP selfie shooter, a microSD card slot, and a decent 6 gigs of RAM upgraded to a hefty 8GB memory count on the 256GB storage version. In short, the bang for buck is pretty much unbeatable here.