AT&T Samsung Android Deals 5G

Excellent new deal slashes Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price to just $400

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 27, 2021, 4:24 PM
Despite some pretty serious and highly publicized touchscreen issues that Samsung wasn't able to fix with several different software updates, the Galaxy S20 FE sold like hotcakes during its first few months of availability both stateside and worldwide.

Not quite affordable enough (at launch) to make our comprehensive list of the best budget 5G phones around, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is getting cheaper and cheaper, especially if you don't have a problem purchasing a carrier-specific model on a device payment plan.

Best Buy, for instance, can hook AT&T subscribers up with the 128GB storage variant at a grand total of roughly $400 instead of a $700 or so list price. That's obviously not as compelling as a free Galaxy S20 FE unit, but odds are this fairly decent deal will last at least a little longer than Verizon's crazy attractive steal.

Available in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender hues, the discounted Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be yours for a very small fee of $11.11 a month for three years with no need to trade anything in or port in an existing phone number from a different carrier.

In case you're wondering, AT&T is still charging the full $19.45 a month itself at the time of this writing, amounting to a whopping $699.99, while the unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G version that went down to as little as $479 during the Prime Day 2021 festivities less than a week ago is also back up to its regular price on Amazon.

Bottom line, you're looking at saving a solid $300 compared to most other retailers at Best Buy right now on an objectively great high-end handset with a smooth 120Hz display in tow, as well as three excellent rear-facing cameras, and a sizable 4,500mAh battery supporting both fast wired and wireless charging technology.

If you need one final reason to buy the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, we should remind you that the Galaxy S21 FE is most likely not coming very soon... or very wide.

