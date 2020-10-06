ALSO Read:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs at a glance:

6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED (407 PPI)

6GB RAM/128GB internal storage (US version)

12MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)

32MP selfie camera

4,500mAh battery

$699

Do Samsung Galaxy S20 cases fit the S20 FE?





Before we get to the actual list, there's a thing that needs clearing up. Many of you might be wondering if Samsung Galaxy S20 cases fit the S20 FE. Sadly, the answer to this question is "no". Although these two devices share many similarities, the key feature when talking about cases - the size - is different. The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch display and is larger in size than the Galaxy S20, so you need a case that is specifically designed for the S20 FE. But don't let that ruin your day, here are the cases:

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases:





Official Samsung Galaxy S20 FE case prices





There's nothing wrong with going with an official Galaxy S20 FE case, appart for the fact that these are a bit pricey. If this doesn't bother you, then you have basically three design options. There's a Silicon Cover model, a Clear Standing case, and the iconic S-View Flip Cover. Let's take a deeper look.





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Silicon Cover

This official Samsung Galaxy S20 FE case offers a slick and stylish design and rubberized feel. It's relatively slim and will help you with grip, minimizing the risk of accidental drops. It's available in two colors - Navy and White, and will set you back $29.99.









Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Clear Standing Cover

The Clear Standing Cover is another take on the TPU polymer case but with the added comfort of a kick stand. It offers reliable protection and transparent rear. It is very slim and won't add extra bulk to your Galaxy S20 FE. The price stays $29.99, so you can choose between the Silicon Cover and this one freely.









Official Samsung S-View Flip Cover

The S-View Flip Cover offers full protection from both the front and the back of the phone. There's a narrow transparent screen on the front that will show you critical information such as time, date, battery level, all of that is shown when the case is shut. You can also pick up calls without opening the case and there's an antimicrobial coating to help you battle those germs. The price is a bit steep at $49.99 but hey, you're getting style and protection at the same time.









OtterBox Symmetry Series Case

Here's another premium Samsung Galaxy S20 FE case from OtterBox. This one is also antimicrobial treated with silver-based antimicrobial additive that is integrated into the case. It helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. The Symmetry Series cases are DROP+ rated, surviving 3X as many drops as military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6.









Caseology Parallax

Moving to third-party cases, this Parallax Samsung Galaxy S20 FE case from Caseology is a real beauty. The Parallax cases are known for their stylish and sleek design with a 3D geometry pattern that provides enhanced ergonomics and secure grip. Dual layered bumpers provides military grade protection that is drop-test certified, while keeping the case wireless charging friendly. And then there's the price - it will put a smile on your face.





Spigen Rugged Armor Case

If you want something even more affordable but still offering adequate protection, you can't go wrong with Spigen. The Rugged Armor Galaxy S20 FE Case sports an interior spider-web pattern, air cushion technology for shock absorption, and raised lip to protect the screen. It's also slim and stylish with carbon-fibre elements.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Another option from Spigen that gives you the style and design of a clear case but with the added protection of a hard armored one. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Galaxy S20 FE case is made with hybrid technology that uses a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. There are raised lips to protect the screen and the cames, nice tactile buttons, and large cable cutouts. The transparent design will let Galaxy S20 FE's original color shine without compromising protection.





anccer Newborn Series

The anccer Newborn Series Galaxy S20 FE case is an extremely stylish leather case that comes in red and blue color variants. It features a layered design that helps you protect the phone while keeping things pretty. There's a hard PC layer and a shock-absorbing layer, all covered by high-grade leather. A 1mm high lip around the screen ensures it will survive potential drops, while the leather on the back is nice on the touch and provides a secure grip.



