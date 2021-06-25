The amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours for free if you hurry

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unlike Apple's 2019-released 5.8-inch powerhouse, last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with full 5G support, including as far as Big Red's insanely fast (but still terribly spotty) Ultra Wideband network is concerned.









Of course, you will need to jump through a few hoops to shave 100 percent off the handset's $699.99 list price in your choice of four snazzy hues, but just like in the iPhone 11 Pro's case, we're not talking about any big deal breakers or major inconveniences.





You simply have to open a new line of unlimited service with the nation's largest mobile network operator... and hurry up in doing so. Technically, this amazing online-only promotion, which has been available for a limited time at least once before , is set to expire at the end of the week, but three of the four aforementioned color options are already backordered at the time of this writing.





That only leaves you with the Cloud Lavender flavor if you're in a rush to receive your hot new 5G-enabled device, although the Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, and Cloud Mint variants can also be ordered for delayed shipping no later than July 6... at the moment.





Incredibly enough, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours even cheaper than free, as Verizon will also give you "up to" a $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard if you're willing to switch an existing phone number from a different carrier. To be perfectly clear, the number port-in is not necessary for the $700 discount, while a device trade-in is not required for any of the two offers.





Last but not necessarily least, you can also save a cool $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch device of your choice with any online Android smartphone purchase at Big Red right now, and even though the Galaxy S20 FE is currently marked down to $0, that still qualifies as a "purchase."





SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

