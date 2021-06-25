$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours for free if you hurry

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 25, 2021, 10:44 AM
The amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours for free if you hurry
If you like free phones that happen to run the world's most popular mobile operating system, Verizon has a pretty great alternative to the complimentary iPhone 11 Pro we told you about just yesterday.

Unlike Apple's 2019-released 5.8-inch powerhouse, last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with full 5G support, including as far as Big Red's insanely fast (but still terribly spotty) Ultra Wideband network is concerned.

At $0, this S20 FE 5G UW model is thus undoubtedly better (not to mention cheaper) than all of the best budget 5G phones available today, packing among others a super-advanced Snapdragon 865 processor, as well as 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

5G UW, 128GB, New Line and Unlimited Plan Required

$700 off (100%)
$0
$699 99
Buy at Verizon

Of course, you will need to jump through a few hoops to shave 100 percent off the handset's $699.99 list price in your choice of four snazzy hues, but just like in the iPhone 11 Pro's case, we're not talking about any big deal breakers or major inconveniences.

You simply have to open a new line of unlimited service with the nation's largest mobile network operator... and hurry up in doing so. Technically, this amazing online-only promotion, which has been available for a limited time at least once before, is set to expire at the end of the week, but three of the four aforementioned color options are already backordered at the time of this writing.

That only leaves you with the Cloud Lavender flavor if you're in a rush to receive your hot new 5G-enabled device, although the Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, and Cloud Mint variants can also be ordered for delayed shipping no later than July 6... at the moment.

Incredibly enough, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours even cheaper than free, as Verizon will also give you "up to" a $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard if you're willing to switch an existing phone number from a different carrier. To be perfectly clear, the number port-in is not necessary for the $700 discount, while a device trade-in is not required for any of the two offers.

Last but not necessarily least, you can also save a cool $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch device of your choice with any online Android smartphone purchase at Big Red right now, and even though the Galaxy S20 FE is currently marked down to $0, that still qualifies as a "purchase."

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

8.8
100%off $0 Special Verizon $350off $800 Special Samsung $100off $600 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  Battery 4500 mAh
  OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

