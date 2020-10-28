Microsoft has Samsung's entire Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at incredible discounts on eBay





Incredibly enough, the Redmond-based tech giant is outdoing itself with just a few weeks to go until Black Friday , bringing down the entire 5G-capable Galaxy S20 lineup to new all-time low prices with absolutely no carrier strings attached for bargain hunters excited about the prospect of beating the holiday rush this year.













The point is the unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is a whopping 475 bucks more affordable than usual at the time of this writing in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, with a full 1-year warranty included. That's a 33 percent price reduction, in case you're wondering, and you can even choose between black and gray color options... if you hurry.









As impressive as this bad boy might be, what with its 108MP primary rear-facing camera, 40MP selfie shooter, and 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging technology, Microsoft is well aware a price tag of over $900 remains hard to swallow for many people nowadays.





Enter the unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G , which are themselves available at virtually unbeatable discounts of $350 and $400 respectively. That means the smallest variant currently fetches an almost unbelievably reasonable $649.99 instead of its $999.99 MSRP in a single pink hue, while the 6.7-inch plus-sized model costs $799.99 in black, gray, and blue flavors.









Just like the aforementioned S20 Ultra, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 and S20+ on sale in a "limited quantity" here are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, supporting all major (and minor) US carriers.



