Samsung Android Microsoft Deals 5G

Microsoft has Samsung's entire Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at incredible discounts on eBay

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 28, 2020, 9:04 AM
Microsoft has Samsung's entire Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at incredible discounts on eBay
This may seem somewhat... random, but Microsoft's official eBay outlet store is more often than not by far the best place to purchase a deeply discounted high-end Samsung smartphone from. Yes, better than Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and even the manufacturer's own US e-store, at least if you don't have anything to trade in, a number to port in, and don't like monthly installment plans or bill credits.

Incredibly enough, the Redmond-based tech giant is outdoing itself with just a few weeks to go until Black Friday, bringing down the entire 5G-capable Galaxy S20 lineup to new all-time low prices with absolutely no carrier strings attached for bargain hunters excited about the prospect of beating the holiday rush this year.


Obviously, the S20 Ultra is still the costliest member of the early 2020-released flagship trio, but at $924.99, the 6.9-inch giant is not only cheaper than the Note 20 Ultra but the "regular" Note 20 as well. Of course, it's pretty easy to buy the unlocked Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at hefty discounts too, but that's not the point.

The point is the unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is a whopping 475 bucks more affordable than usual at the time of this writing in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, with a full 1-year warranty included. That's a 33 percent price reduction, in case you're wondering, and you can even choose between black and gray color options... if you hurry.


As impressive as this bad boy might be, what with its 108MP primary rear-facing camera, 40MP selfie shooter, and 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging technology, Microsoft is well aware a price tag of over $900 remains hard to swallow for many people nowadays.

Enter the unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G, which are themselves available at virtually unbeatable discounts of $350 and $400 respectively. That means the smallest variant currently fetches an almost unbelievably reasonable $649.99 instead of its $999.99 MSRP in a single pink hue, while the 6.7-inch plus-sized model costs $799.99 in black, gray, and blue flavors.


Just like the aforementioned S20 Ultra, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 and S20+ on sale in a "limited quantity" here are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, supporting all major (and minor) US carriers.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 7 Reviews
-$350off $1000 Special Ebay $1000
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
-$840off $1200 Special Verizon -$400off $1200 Special Ebay -$400off $1200 Special Ebay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.1
 Based on 10 Reviews
$700off $1400 Special At&t -$475off $1400 Special Ebay -$475off $1400 Special Ebay
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

