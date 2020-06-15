Microsoft is holding a huge sale on Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, Note 10, and S10 families
Even after all this time, it still feels odd to recommend Microsoft's official US e-store as the best place to buy a high-end Samsung smartphone from considering the two companies were once bitter rivals in the mobile industry.
The 6.2-inch Snapdragon 865 beast is currently up for grabs at $749.99 instead of its $999.99 list price in a single Cosmic Gray paint job, while Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink hues are available for 50 extra bucks a pop. Keep in mind that this particular model is not compatible with Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, whereas the rest of the specs and features (display and battery size notwithstanding) look awfully similar to what the Galaxy S20+ 5G has going on.
That 6.7-inch powerhouse, meanwhile, starts at $900 instead of a $1,200 MSRP in a Cosmic Black color, with the Cosmic Gray flavor fetching $950 and a Cloud Blue hue setting you back $999.99. Unfortunately, those looking to make absolutely no compromises and go for the unapologetically huge 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with a fitting 5,000mAh battery under the hood and a primary 108MP camera slapped on its back will need to cough up no less than $1,149.99 after a decent but far from earth-shattering $250 discount.
If you also have a digital hoarding problem, you're looking at spending as much as $1,350 for a 512GB storage variant in Cosmic Black that's normally priced at an even harder to swallow $1,600.
Of course, if you want to keep your high-end smartphone spending to a minimum in these uncertain times, you can always opt for a 2019 flagship. There's obviously nothing wrong with the Galaxy Note 10, which usually costs $950, dropping to as little as $700 for a limited time in a single 256GB storage configuration and three different color options.
The (4G LTE-only) Galaxy Note 10+ is even better, what with its larger screen and battery, as well as extra microSD card slot, fourth rear-facing camera, and superior charging technology. What's awesome right now is the 6.8-incher is only slightly more expensive than its 6.3-inch brother, starting at $730 instead of a $1,100 MSRP and fetching a surprisingly reasonable $779.99 with 512GB storage.
Meanwhile, if you don't care about Qualcomm's latest beastly processor... or the productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen, you should also know both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are available at the time of this writing at $599.99.
It's obviously pretty hard to recommend choosing the smaller model over the jumbo-sized 6.4-inch version of Samsung's early 2019-released flagship, especially considering the dual front-facing camera system and much better battery life of the Galaxy S10+. Naturally, there's a good reason why the GS10 typically starts at $750 as opposed to the $850 list price of the S10 Plus.