Microsoft is holding a huge sale on Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, Note 10, and S10 families





































That 6.7-inch powerhouse, meanwhile, starts at $900 instead of a $1,200 MSRP in a Cosmic Black color, with the Cosmic Gray flavor fetching $950 and a Cloud Blue hue setting you back $999.99. Unfortunately, those looking to make absolutely no compromises and go for the unapologetically huge 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with a fitting 5,000mAh battery under the hood and a primary 108MP camera slapped on its back will need to cough up no less than $1,149.99 after a decent but far from earth-shattering $250 discount.













If you also have a digital hoarding problem, you're looking at spending as much as $1,350 for a 512GB storage variant in Cosmic Black that's normally priced at an even harder to swallow $1,600.





Of course, if you want to keep your high-end smartphone spending to a minimum in these uncertain times, you can always opt for a 2019 flagship. There's obviously nothing wrong with the Galaxy Note 10 , which usually costs $950, dropping to as little as $700 for a limited time in a single 256GB storage configuration and three different color options.













The (4G LTE-only) Galaxy Note 10+ is even better, what with its larger screen and battery, as well as extra microSD card slot, fourth rear-facing camera, and superior charging technology. What's awesome right now is the 6.8-incher is only slightly more expensive than its 6.3-inch brother, starting at $730 instead of a $1,100 MSRP and fetching a surprisingly reasonable $779.99 with 512GB storage.













Meanwhile, if you don't care about Qualcomm's latest beastly processor... or the productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen, you should also know both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are available at the time of this writing at $599.99.













It's obviously pretty hard to recommend choosing the smaller model over the jumbo-sized 6.4-inch version of Samsung 's early 2019-released flagship, especially considering the dual front-facing camera system and much better battery life of the Galaxy S10+ . Naturally, there's a good reason why the GS10 typically starts at $750 as opposed to the $850 list price of the S10 Plus.









Even after all this time, it still feels odd to recommend Microsoft's official US e-store as the best place to buy a high-end Samsung smartphone from considering the two companies were once bitter rivals in the mobile industry.