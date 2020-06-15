T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

Microsoft is holding a huge sale on Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, Note 10, and S10 families

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 15, 2020

Even after all this time, it still feels odd to recommend Microsoft's official US e-store as the best place to buy a high-end Samsung smartphone from considering the two companies were once bitter rivals in the mobile industry. 

But the Redmond-based tech giant consistently offers the best deals among authorized US retailers for unlocked devices like the Galaxy S20 5G, Note 10, and S10. Believe it or not, Microsoft has the entire 5G-enabled S20 family on sale at deep discounts until June 28, as well as both the Note 10 and Note 10+, and last but not necessarily least, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ too.

It's hard to choose the most appealing variant on this incredibly extensive list of high-end bargains, but because the S20+ and S20 Ultra have been recently marked down by Amazon for an extremely limited time, Android power users looking to save a couple hundred bucks may want to consider the "regular-sized" Galaxy S20 5G right now.

Check out the Galaxy S20 5G deal here



The 6.2-inch Snapdragon 865 beast is currently up for grabs at $749.99 instead of its $999.99 list price in a single Cosmic Gray paint job, while Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink hues are available for 50 extra bucks a pop. Keep in mind that this particular model is not compatible with Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, whereas the rest of the specs and features (display and battery size notwithstanding) look awfully similar to what the Galaxy S20+ 5G has going on.

Check out the Galaxy S20+ 5G deal here 



That 6.7-inch powerhouse, meanwhile, starts at $900 instead of a $1,200 MSRP in a Cosmic Black color, with the Cosmic Gray flavor fetching $950 and a Cloud Blue hue setting you back $999.99. Unfortunately, those looking to make absolutely no compromises and go for the unapologetically huge 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with a fitting 5,000mAh battery under the hood and a primary 108MP camera slapped on its back will need to cough up no less than $1,149.99 after a decent but far from earth-shattering $250 discount.

Check out the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal here



If you also have a digital hoarding problem, you're looking at spending as much as $1,350 for a 512GB storage variant in Cosmic Black that's normally priced at an even harder to swallow $1,600.

Of course, if you want to keep your high-end smartphone spending to a minimum in these uncertain times, you can always opt for a 2019 flagship. There's obviously nothing wrong with the Galaxy Note 10, which usually costs $950, dropping to as little as $700 for a limited time in a single 256GB storage configuration and three different color options.

Check out the Galaxy Note 10 deal here



The (4G LTE-only) Galaxy Note 10+ is even better, what with its larger screen and battery, as well as extra microSD card slot, fourth rear-facing camera, and superior charging technology. What's awesome right now is the 6.8-incher is only slightly more expensive than its 6.3-inch brother, starting at $730 instead of a $1,100 MSRP and fetching a surprisingly reasonable $779.99 with 512GB storage.

Check out the Galaxy Note 10+ deal here



Meanwhile, if you don't care about Qualcomm's latest beastly processor... or the productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen, you should also know both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are available at the time of this writing at $599.99.

Check out the Galaxy S10+ deal here



It's obviously pretty hard to recommend choosing the smaller model over the jumbo-sized 6.4-inch version of Samsung's early 2019-released flagship, especially considering the dual front-facing camera system and much better battery life of the Galaxy S10+. Naturally, there's a good reason why the GS10 typically starts at $750 as opposed to the $850 list price of the S10 Plus. 




Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$840 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$800 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1190 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1146 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
Galaxy Note10 on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
Galaxy Note10+ on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
$480 Samsung Galaxy S10 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$793 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on
$586 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

