Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 to receive One UI 2.1 as early as April

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 20, 2020, 10:34 AM
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 to receive One UI 2.1 as early as April
It looks like Samsung plans to bring the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 up to date when it comes to the software inside. Both phones that are now running older versions of One UI, Samsung's proprietary software are likely to receive One UI 2.1, the same software that ships with the galaxy S20 series.

According to a new report by SamMobile, One UI 2.1 for Galaxy S10 and Note 10 could arrive as early as April. The information was confirmed by a Samsung community moderator who said that the entire Galaxy S10 lineup will receive the update in the next three weeks.

Samsung already announced that it's working on an update to One UI 2.1 for the Galaxy S and Note series launched back in 2018 and 2019. If we are to believe what Samsung's community moderator said earlier today, than that update might be arriving next month.

One UI 2.1 brings a couple of important new features like Quick Share, which allows those who own Samsung Galaxy S and Note series phones to share files between them via Wi-Fi connection.

But One UI 2.1 won't be the last major update for Samsung smartphones to arrive this year. We expect the Galaxy Note 20 to arrive with One UI 2.5, a brand new firmware that will probably add even more new features reserved to Samsung flagships.
