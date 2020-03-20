Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 to receive One UI 2.1 as early as April
Samsung already announced that it's working on an update to One UI 2.1 for the Galaxy S and Note series launched back in 2018 and 2019. If we are to believe what Samsung's community moderator said earlier today, than that update might be arriving next month.
One UI 2.1 brings a couple of important new features like Quick Share, which allows those who own Samsung Galaxy S and Note series phones to share files between them via Wi-Fi connection.
But One UI 2.1 won't be the last major update for Samsung smartphones to arrive this year. We expect the Galaxy Note 20 to arrive with One UI 2.5, a brand new firmware that will probably add even more new features reserved to Samsung flagships.