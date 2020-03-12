Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Android 10 update with OneUI 2.0

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 12, 2020, 7:00 AM
Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Android 10 update with OneUI 2.0
Stock Android may have its hardcore fans, but Samsung’s OneUI interface has gathered a solid fanbase after its initial release back in 2018. The software has been getting better with each release as well, and version 2.0 brought many welcomed features and changes. Dark mode got additional apps, notifications became less distractive, distinct separation between viewable and interaction areas was set in place, and accessibility features like high-contrast and hearing aid got revamped.

Android 10 will also enhance gesture navigation in the A70, with the up/right/left/hold options now baked in the OS on a system level. Gestures were available previously but they were limited to swiping up from the three bars on the gesture navigation bar at the bottom. Users will now have the options to swipe from the sides to go back, and swipe and hold from the bottom to access the recent apps menu.

Now the OneUI 2.0 experience is coming to the Samsung Galaxy A70, along with the latest Android 10 build, SamMobile reports. Ukraine is the first and so far the only country receiving the update, which is bundled with the February 2020 security pack. The OTA update might take some time to arrive in other regions, as was the case with the Galaxy A50, which got the update in Vietnam first.

$332.99 Samsung Galaxy A70 on Amazon
$360.00 Samsung Galaxy A70 on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless