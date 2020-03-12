Samsung Galaxy A70 gets Android 10 update with OneUI 2.0

Stock Android may have its hardcore fans, but Samsung’s OneUI interface has gathered a solid fanbase after its initial release back in 2018. The software has been getting better with each release as well, and version 2.0 brought many welcomed features and changes. Dark mode got additional apps, notifications became less distractive, distinct separation between viewable and interaction areas was set in place, and accessibility features like high-contrast and hearing aid got revamped.
Android 10 will also enhance gesture navigation in the A70, with the up/right/left/hold options now baked in the OS on a system level. Gestures were available previously but they were limited to swiping up from the three bars on the gesture navigation bar at the bottom. Users will now have the options to swipe from the sides to go back, and swipe and hold from the bottom to access the recent apps menu.
Now the OneUI 2.0 experience is coming to the Samsung Galaxy A70
, along with the latest Android 10 build, SamMobile
reports. Ukraine is the first and so far the only country receiving the update, which is bundled with the February 2020 security pack. The OTA update might take some time to arrive in other regions, as was the case with the Galaxy A50
, which got the update in Vietnam first.