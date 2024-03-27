Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung Galaxy Ring launch prepped as Battery widget hints at arrival

Samsung Wearables
Samsung is getting ready to roll out its first-ever smart ring later this year. As the rumored launch date of the Galaxy Ring inches closer, the Korean tech giant is taking more steps to get everything set.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Ring has popped up in Samsung's stock Battery widget. When you add the widget to your home screen and head to its Settings menu, you'll spot the Galaxy Ring entry alongside entries for the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Watch, and other devices.


With Samsung now including the Galaxy Ring in the Battery widget for a broader audience (previously, it was spotted by just a couple of users), it's quite likely that the company will indeed release its first smart ring in the coming months.

Earlier reports suggest that the new wearable will debut in the second half of 2024, specifically in July, possibly during Samsung's Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Earlier this year, during the launch of the Galaxy S24, Samsung gave us a sneak peek at the Galaxy Ring for the first time. In the weeks that followed the South Korean company provided a closer look at it during this year's MWC in Barcelona and unveiled some of its features.

The Galaxy Ring is designed to be lightweight and is available in various sizes with three different finishes. It's expected to include a built-in heart rate sensor and sleep-tracking capabilities. While it's not confirmed whether it will feature SpO2 monitoring, it's a possibility. With a potential battery life of up to nine days on a single charge and its compact size and stylish design, it seems like an ideal option for tracking both sleep duration and quality.

The Galaxy Ring is also expected to support wireless payments and control other devices, such as Samsung TV, for example, wirelessly. Recently, there's been talk about the Galaxy Ring possibly having diet and wellness-related features, too. Samsung is said to be planning to link the Galaxy Ring with Samsung Food and Samsung e-Food Center.
