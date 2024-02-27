Samsung Galaxy Ring set to last up to 9 days on a single charge

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

At its recent Unpacked event unveiling the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung dropped a tantalizing hint about its first-ever smart ring. Now, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the company showcased the Galaxy Ring live, and it is nothing short of stunning.

While Samsung has been tight-lipped about the specifics of the ring, slated for release sometime in the second half of 2024, recent reports are shedding more light on this intriguing device.

During a briefing at MWC, Samsung spilled the beans on the battery life of the Galaxy Ring, as reported by Financial News (via Android Authority). According to the sources, the ring is expected to boast an impressive battery life of five to nine days. The information was further corroborated by Samsung's mobile chief, TM Roh, as shared by the reputable tipster Revegnus on X.


The extended battery life of smart rings is a standout feature compared to other wearables like smartwatches, mainly because the former lack displays. The Galaxy Ring steps into a somewhat niche market, facing only a handful of competitors such as the Oura Ring and Amazfit’s Helio Ring, which also offer similar extended battery life.

For instance, the Oura Ring boasts a promising 7-day battery life on a single charge, setting the bar high in the smart ring arena. If the Galaxy Ring truly lives up to its anticipated 9-day battery life, it would outshine its competitors. However, as with any new device, real-world testing will be the ultimate judge of its battery performance.

Beyond its battery life, here is what we know about the Galaxy Ring so far: it will be available in three stylish finishes – silver, gold, and black. In a bid to cater to as many potential buyers as possible, the Galaxy Ring will offer a range of 9 different sizes, aiming to maximize compatibility and ensure a perfect fit for every user.

The Galaxy Ring will seamlessly integrate with other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem when it makes sense, such as your phone or smartwatch. This connectivity will enable the ring to transmit data to your phone and enhance certain watch features through the additional sensors housed in the ring.

