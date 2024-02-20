Galaxy Ring rumored to launch in July with ECG, blood flow tracking, payment support, and more
Last month, Samsung dropped its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series, packed with Galaxy AI that brings in multiple AI features. The company also gave us a sneak peek at a new smart device – the Galaxy Ring. Earlier buzz hinted that Samsung's first-ever smart ring would make its debut later this year at the next Unpacked event, and recent signs are backing up that idea.
While existing smart rings like the Oura Ring or Amazfit’s Helio Ring provide features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, or stress measurement, they lack the specific features (like ECG and blood flow measurement) rumored for the Galaxy Ring. If the leak is accurate, Samsung could be introducing a device that sets a high bar for competition in the smart ring market.
Right now, the Galaxy Ring is reportedly in the prototype production stage and is set to commence full-scale mass production in the second quarter. Contrary to an earlier rumor suggesting the smart ring would be available in three different finishes and 13 different sizes, the latest information indicates it will come in 8 sizes.
Well-known tipster Revegnus posted on X that, according to the Korean media outlet ET News, Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked event in the latter half of July this year, possibly alongside the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, the source hints at some of the features we can expect from the Galaxy Ring.
Samsung is scheduled to unveil the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked event in the latter half of July this year.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) February 20, 2024
Currently in the prototype production stage, it is expected to enter full-scale production in the second quarter. It also appears that it will be released in approximately…
According to the source, the smart ring is anticipated to feature blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram functions, enabling users to track and measure health and sleep-related data. Additionally, it is rumored that the ring will support wireless payments and offer device control capabilities, potentially for smart home gadgets.
As the rumored launch date approaches, we can expect more leaks to surface, providing additional insights into the Galaxy Ring. Stay tuned for further updates.
