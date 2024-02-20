Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy Ring rumored to launch in July with ECG, blood flow tracking, payment support, and more

Samsung Wearables
Galaxy Ring rumored to launch in July with ECG, blood flow tracking, payment support, and more
Last month, Samsung dropped its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series, packed with Galaxy AI that brings in multiple AI features. The company also gave us a sneak peek at a new smart device – the Galaxy Ring. Earlier buzz hinted that Samsung's first-ever smart ring would make its debut later this year at the next Unpacked event, and recent signs are backing up that idea.

Well-known tipster Revegnus posted on X that, according to the Korean media outlet ET News, Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked event in the latter half of July this year, possibly alongside the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, the source hints at some of the features we can expect from the Galaxy Ring.



According to the source, the smart ring is anticipated to feature blood flow measurement and electrocardiogram functions, enabling users to track and measure health and sleep-related data. Additionally, it is rumored that the ring will support wireless payments and offer device control capabilities, potentially for smart home gadgets.

While existing smart rings like the Oura Ring or Amazfit’s Helio Ring provide features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, or stress measurement, they lack the specific features (like ECG and blood flow measurement) rumored for the Galaxy Ring. If the leak is accurate, Samsung could be introducing a device that sets a high bar for competition in the smart ring market.

Right now, the Galaxy Ring is reportedly in the prototype production stage and is set to commence full-scale mass production in the second quarter. Contrary to an earlier rumor suggesting the smart ring would be available in three different finishes and 13 different sizes, the latest information indicates it will come in 8 sizes.

As the rumored launch date approaches, we can expect more leaks to surface, providing additional insights into the Galaxy Ring. Stay tuned for further updates.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless