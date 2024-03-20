The Galaxy Ring might be Samsung's answer to your daily question "What's for dinner?"

Up Next:
Samsung is getting ready to unveil its first-ever smart ring, and as we approach the anticipated launch, which will likely happen later this summer at the next Unpacked event, leaks and rumors about the Galaxy Ring are starting to surface.
According to a report from the Korean media outlet Chosun Biz (via Android Authority), the Galaxy Ring might have some diet and wellness-related features. The report mentions insiders familiar with the Galaxy Ring's development, who suggest that Samsung plans to connect the Galaxy Ring with Samsung Food and Samsung e-Food Center.
Samsung Food isn't a line of food products but rather a recently launched (August 2023) AI-powered recipe and meal planning platform. It's designed to be a one-stop shop for all things related to home cooking, offered for free on both Android and iOS devices.
By connecting the Galaxy Ring to the platform, Samsung aims to provide users with personalized diet plans based on their health data collected by the wearable.
Reportedly, Samsung Food not only creates a personalized menu but also can connect to a Samsung fridge with AI vision to analyze fridge ingredients and suggest ready-to-cook meals and recipes.
Plus, the report suggests that the customized recipe's cooking details can be sent straight to the Samsung oven, saving users the hassle of setting cooking times and temperatures separately. And if you're missing any ingredients, you can easily order them through the Samsung e-Food Center, a dedicated food shopping hub in Korea.
So, if you own a complete ecosystem of Samsung tech at home, solving the age-old question of what to cook for dinner might just get a whole lot easier.
Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Ring will have a range of health-tracking capabilities, including:
- Heart rate tracking
- Blood oxygen level monitoring
- Physical activity monitoring
- Blood flow measurement
- Electrocardiogram (ECG) functions
The Galaxy Ring may also offer the ability to wirelessly control other electronic devices and support wireless payments. It is also rumored to boast an impressive battery life, potentially lasting up to 9 days on a single charge.
