Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring makes a surprise appearance in the Good Lock app

Samsung Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring makes a surprise appearance in the Good Lock app
During its recent Unpacked event, Samsung not only unveiled the latest flagship Galaxy S24 series but also teased a new wearable addition to its smart devices – the Galaxy Ring. While hinting at a launch later this year, the tech giant didn't provide many details about this upcoming device, but it's clear the company is already preparing for the official launch.

A Reddit user (via SamMobile) spotted that the Good Lock app already includes the Galaxy Ring among the listed devices, allowing users to display the battery status on a widget. This convenient feature simplifies the process of checking the battery status of all connected devices.



Although the Galaxy Ring hasn't been officially launched yet and thus isn't currently in possession by anyone, Samsung has apparently made the necessary updates to the Good Lock app to ensure support for widgets when the Galaxy Ring is eventually released later this year.

As said earlier, the official release date is yet to be confirmed. However, according to previous rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be unveiled in either Q3 2024 or Q1 2025. If all goes as planned with development and the ring is ready for mass production, there's a possibility it might be introduced at Samsung's next Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to debut.

So far, details about the features of the Galaxy Ring are a bit scarce, too. However, it's expected to come with features like heart rate/SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout tracking. Plus, it's likely to sync data with Samsung Health. Samsung might even market the Galaxy Ring as an accessory for the Galaxy Watch, offering more advanced health tracking features.

According to what we've heard so far, the Galaxy Ring might come in three finishes and offer up to 13 sizes, and it's supposed to be super lightweight. As the launch is getting closer, we'll soon get more details, so stay tuned for the scoop!

Get Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $540 off with a trade-in

The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $540 off with a suitable trade-in credit.
$540 off (38%) Trade-in
$879 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Get a Galaxy S24 or S24+ at Samsung.com at up to $540 off

You can now order either a Galaxy S24 or a Galaxy S24+ model at the official store. The pre-order campaign is over, but you can still claim up to $540 in savings on either model with a suitable trade-in.
$1080 off (55%) Trade-in
$899 98
$1979 98
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24: get at Best Buy and receive a gift card!

The Galaxy S24 Series is up for order at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you'll receive a $150 Gift card. Ordering the S24+ gets you a Gift card worth $100. If you get the vanilla model, you get a $50 Gift card. Extra savings are available with a trade-in.
Gift
$859 99
Buy at BestBuy

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless