Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring makes a surprise appearance in the Good Lock app
During its recent Unpacked event, Samsung not only unveiled the latest flagship Galaxy S24 series but also teased a new wearable addition to its smart devices – the Galaxy Ring. While hinting at a launch later this year, the tech giant didn't provide many details about this upcoming device, but it's clear the company is already preparing for the official launch.
Although the Galaxy Ring hasn't been officially launched yet and thus isn't currently in possession by anyone, Samsung has apparently made the necessary updates to the Good Lock app to ensure support for widgets when the Galaxy Ring is eventually released later this year.
So far, details about the features of the Galaxy Ring are a bit scarce, too. However, it's expected to come with features like heart rate/SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout tracking. Plus, it's likely to sync data with Samsung Health. Samsung might even market the Galaxy Ring as an accessory for the Galaxy Watch, offering more advanced health tracking features.
According to what we've heard so far, the Galaxy Ring might come in three finishes and offer up to 13 sizes, and it's supposed to be super lightweight. As the launch is getting closer, we'll soon get more details, so stay tuned for the scoop!
A Reddit user (via SamMobile) spotted that the Good Lock app already includes the Galaxy Ring among the listed devices, allowing users to display the battery status on a widget. This convenient feature simplifies the process of checking the battery status of all connected devices.
The Galaxy Ring appears in the Good Lock app (Image Credit–SpottedMe/Reddit)
As said earlier, the official release date is yet to be confirmed. However, according to previous rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be unveiled in either Q3 2024 or Q1 2025. If all goes as planned with development and the ring is ready for mass production, there's a possibility it might be introduced at Samsung's next Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to debut.
