Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is the ultimate Black Friday bargain after big new eBay discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 27, 2019, 9:30 AM
Commercially released more than a year ago, the Galaxy Note 9 is obviously nowhere near as impressive as Samsung's newer S Pen-wielding high-enders. But the 6.4-inch "oldie" does come with both a microSD card slot and headphone jack, as well as a "bezelicious" design that we're pretty confident some of you still prefer in a head-to-head battle against the perforated screens of the Note 10, Note 10+, S10, and S10+.

Even if that's not the case, it's undoubtedly hard to argue with the appeal of a fully functional Note 9 available at a measly 330 bucks from a top-rated eBay seller. While Bidallies doesn't offer any kind of warranty with refurbished devices up for grabs in three different carrier-locked variants right now, the 99.6 percent positively rated vendor vouches for the "good" cosmetic condition and "proper" functionality of all of the handset's features after performing rigorous testing and inspection procedures.

While Verizon customers will need to settle for a single Lavender Purple flavor of the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse, those looking to use the substantially discounted Galaxy Note 9 on AT&T or Sprint can choose from three color options each, including purple, black, and blue. In case you're wondering, this $329.95 price technically represents a markdown of a whopping 570 bucks compared to the MSRP of a brand-new unit, but naturally, that's not a fair comparison to make for a number of reasons.

Still, this is easily a new all-time low price for a refurbished Galaxy Note 9 at a reputable seller like Bidallies, as well as probably the best Black Friday deal available anywhere for a phone as beautiful and as powerful as this with no strings attached. 

In addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC from last year, you get a more than generous 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space for your $330, as well as a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a top-notch resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, a dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, a massive 4,000mAh battery, and a fast and reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

samsung-galaxy-note-9-ebay-black-friday-deal-refurbished
