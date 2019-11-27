Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is the ultimate Black Friday bargain after big new eBay discount
Even if that's not the case, it's undoubtedly hard to argue with the appeal of a fully functional Note 9 available at a measly 330 bucks from a top-rated eBay seller. While Bidallies doesn't offer any kind of warranty with refurbished devices up for grabs in three different carrier-locked variants right now, the 99.6 percent positively rated vendor vouches for the "good" cosmetic condition and "proper" functionality of all of the handset's features after performing rigorous testing and inspection procedures.
Check out the deals for Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint use here
While Verizon customers will need to settle for a single Lavender Purple flavor of the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse, those looking to use the substantially discounted Galaxy Note 9 on AT&T or Sprint can choose from three color options each, including purple, black, and blue. In case you're wondering, this $329.95 price technically represents a markdown of a whopping 570 bucks compared to the MSRP of a brand-new unit, but naturally, that's not a fair comparison to make for a number of reasons.
Still, this is easily a new all-time low price for a refurbished Galaxy Note 9 at a reputable seller like Bidallies, as well as probably the best Black Friday deal available anywhere for a phone as beautiful and as powerful as this with no strings attached.
In addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC from last year, you get a more than generous 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space for your $330, as well as a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a top-notch resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, a dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, a massive 4,000mAh battery, and a fast and reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):