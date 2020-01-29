Samsung is now offering some of the biggest Galaxy Note 9 discounts we've ever seen





Still, this seems like the perfect time to bring to your attention some cool new deals on the late 2018-released powerhouse, allowing you to save up to a whopping 550 bucks with absolutely no strings attached. These massive discounts are available straight from the world's largest smartphone vendor, which currently charges as little as $549.99 for an entry-level 128GB storage variant of the S Pen-wielding 6.4-incher and $699.99 for a digital hoarding-friendly 512 gig configuration.









Unfortunately, folks who can't afford or simply don't want to spend as much as 700 bucks on a (slowly) aging flagship device (even with a colossal 512 gigs of internal storage space) have no choice but to go for a T-Mobile, US Cellular, or Sprint-locked 128GB model at a solid $450 markdown of its own. That's because the entry-level Galaxy Note 9 is not available at the time of this writing as an unlocked phone or in Verizon and AT&T-specific variants. Meanwhile, the 512GB configuration is only out of stock right now for the most loyal Sprint customers.





Available color options also differ depending on your carrier and storage selection, and yes, these excellent new deals can be combined with trade-in discounts of up to $130 more, lowering the base price of a Note 9 to as little as $419.99 and 512GB versions to $569.99.





In addition to accommodating a lot more data, the costlier model also packs an extra 2GB of memory for a total RAM count of 8 gigs. Further, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a beautiful Super AMOLED display with razor-thin bezels and a top-notch resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, as well as dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, a premium water-resistant build combining glass and aluminum, a hefty 4,000mAh battery, and a still blazing fast Snapdragon 845 processor.





On the software side of things, we fully expect all Note 9 owners stateside (and worldwide, for that matter) to be able to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top in no more than a couple of weeks.



