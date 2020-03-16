You have a very limited time to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 at a very good discount on Amazon





After all, it's hard to recommend you buy a Snapdragon 845 phone with 6GB RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space at its regular price of 900 bucks when the Galaxy Note 10 normally costs just $50 more while packing a newer and faster Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as 8 gigs of memory and 256GB local digital hoarding room.



That means the entry-level That means the entry-level Galaxy Note 9 configuration is a whopping $400 cheaper than usual on the world's largest e-commerce platform, with the digital hoarder-friendly 512 gig model discounted by an even more substantial $500. You can choose from three different paint jobs for both storage variants, including purple, black, and blue.



Obviously, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items we're talking about here, backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty and fully unlocked for use across GSM and CDMA carriers ranging from AT&T and T-Mobile to Verizon and Sprint.



Keep in mind that this is a one-day-only sale, so if you're on a relatively tight budget and want to purchase a large and powerful phone with a sharp display, razor-thin bezels, decent cameras, a large battery, and modern software in tow, it's probably a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible. By the way, the 512GB model also comes with an enhanced 8GB RAM count, so if you have the extra 150 bucks to spare, you should definitely get that one.