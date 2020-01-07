Samsung has the Galaxy Note 9 on sale at a massive discount with a Galaxy Fit also included





$400 off list certainly sounds like it could fit that description, especially when you also add a cool gift worth an extra 100 bucks into the equation. Unfortunately, the entry-level 128GB storage variant of the Note 9 is only available for $200 less than usual with a Galaxy Fit included at no additional charge, while the full $400 markdown can be claimed on the 512 gig configuration also sold alongside a complimentary wearable device.









In other words, you're looking at coughing up $699.99 instead of $999.99 for a 128GB Galaxy Note 9/Galaxy Fit combo, whereas a bundle containing the same activity tracker and a 2018-released Snapdragon 845 mobile powerhouse with a built-in S Pen currently sets you back $849.99 after a massive total discount of 500 bucks. We're obviously talking about unlocked phones compatible with all major US carriers here, available in Midnight Black and Cloud Silver hues as far as the 128GB variant is concerned and your choice of Midnight Black or Ocean Blue paint jobs for the 512 gig configuration.





You can save even more money by trading in an eligible handset as well, and you can also choose a carrier-locked Galaxy Note 9 model to pay for in monthly installments if you don't have 700 or 850 bucks to spend upfront.





Powered by the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm processor from 2018, the Galaxy Note 9 packs 6 gigs of RAM in combination with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a hefty 8 gigs of memory in a 512GB storage configuration. Although its Super AMOLED display sports conventional bezels rather than adopting a modern hole punch design, said bezels are just thin enough to almost go unnoticed. Oh, and the Note 9 also comes with both a traditional headphone jack and a microSD card slot, which have suddenly become key selling points for high-end mobile devices.



