“$1,400 is too much”. Will the userbase push back on the Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 06, 2020, 9:10 AM
“$1,400 is too much”. Will the userbase push back on the Galaxy S20 Ultra?
The big Samsung Unpacked event of H1 2020 is drawing close and each day we are getting more and more rumors about Samsung’s next monster of a smartphone. On the 11th of February, the company will shine the spotlight on its new trio of Galaxy S20 flagships and the most interesting of those is the hotly-anticipated Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Packed to the brim with powerful hardware and cutting edge camera features, each little leak we get about this phone creates a mini whirlpool of hype. But there’s one leak that nobody likes — the alleged price-tag.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will, reportedly, start at $1,400. This comes as a bit of a surprise, since we kind of thought that phone manufacturers would be done with the price inflations for now. Apparently not.

Of course, phone makers can only push the prices as high as the consumer base allows them to. So, we wondered — could the Galaxy S20 Ultra be the device that gets users to push back? And we asked you.

Poll results:


Willing to pay $1,400 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Yeah, if it's everything it's rumored to be!
21.45%
Naw, that's getting way up there.
78.55%
Votes 1650


The poll stirred quite the discussion and — obviously — not many are happy with the prices. Even the regular S20 will, reportedly, start at $999. However, let’s be fair. 21% of “Yes, I will buy it” is still quite the number, especially in our tiny poll here. We wouldn’t be quick to spell doom and gloom for Samsung. In fact, the S20 Ultra might just do quite well worldwide.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless