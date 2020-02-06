“$1,400 is too much”. Will the userbase push back on the Galaxy S20 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will, reportedly, start at $1,400. This comes as a bit of a surprise, since we kind of thought that phone manufacturers would be done with the price inflations for now. Apparently not.
Of course, phone makers can only push the prices as high as the consumer base allows them to. So, we wondered — could the Galaxy S20 Ultra be the device that gets users to push back? And we asked you.
Poll results:
The poll stirred quite the discussion and — obviously — not many are happy with the prices. Even the regular S20 will, reportedly, start at $999. However, let’s be fair. 21% of “Yes, I will buy it” is still quite the number, especially in our tiny poll here. We wouldn’t be quick to spell doom and gloom for Samsung. In fact, the S20 Ultra might just do quite well worldwide.
