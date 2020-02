“$1,400 is too much”. Will the userbase push back on the Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Poll results:

Willing to pay $1,400 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra? Yeah, if it's everything it's rumored to be! Naw, that's getting way up there. Yeah, if it's everything it's rumored to be! 21.45% Naw, that's getting way up there. 78.55%

The big Samsung Unpacked event of H1 2020 is drawing close and each day we are getting more and more rumors about Samsung’s next monster of a smartphone. On the 11th of February, the company will shine the spotlight on its new trio of Galaxy S20 flagships and the most interesting of those is the hotly-anticipated Galaxy S20 Ultra.Packed to the brim with powerful hardware and cutting edge camera features, each little leak we get about this phone creates a mini whirlpool of hype. But there’s one leak that nobody likes — the alleged price-tag.The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will, reportedly, start at $1,400. This comes as a bit of a surprise, since we kind of thought that phone manufacturers would be done with the price inflations for now. Apparently not.Of course, phone makers can only push the prices as high as the consumer base allows them to. So, we wondered — could the Galaxy S20 Ultra be the device that gets users to push back? And we asked you.The poll stirred quite the discussion and — obviously — not many are happy with the prices. Even the regular S20 will, reportedly, start at $999. However, let’s be fair. 21% of “Yes, I will buy it” is still quite the number, especially in our tiny poll here. We wouldn’t be quick to spell doom and gloom for Samsung. In fact, the S20 Ultra might just do quite well worldwide.