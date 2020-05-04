Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at a colossal $850 discount









This 6.8-inch beast would normally set you back $43.34 a month for two and a half years, amounting to a decidedly extravagant grand total of $1,300, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can drop that monthly fee to a measly 15 bucks and end up paying a very reasonable $450 in the long run.













That means you're looking at saving a mind-blowing $800 here, and all you have to do is add a line of service to a new or existing AT&T account with a "qualifying" installment agreement and activation on an "eligible" unlimited plan costing at least $75 a month for new customers before discounts.





If you're familiar with these types of deals, you will also not be surprised to hear the $800 savings are provided as equal bill credits over the duration of your 30-month "contract." That's quite a few special conditions and strings attached, but at least you don't need to trade anything in, bring an existing number from a different carrier, or buy a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at full price to get a huge discount on a second unit.









The Snapdragon 855 processor is also no longer the best of the best, but at $450, it's pretty darn great. The same goes for the productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen, as well as the quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. Oh, and the Note 10+ 5G comes with a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space too.



