AT&T Samsung Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 04, 2020, 3:07 AM
Here's how you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at a colossal $850 discount
While AT&T doesn't have the 5G speeds or nationwide coverage yet to challenge Verizon and T-Mobile respectively, its next-gen network is evolving and spreading to new places relatively quickly, so purchasing a 5G-enabled smartphone from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider might not be such a bad investment right now.

Some of AT&T's mobile powerhouses are available at absolutely massive discounts under certain conditions, including a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G priced at $10 a month instead of $33.34 and a slightly costlier Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

This 6.8-inch beast would normally set you back $43.34 a month for two and a half years, amounting to a decidedly extravagant grand total of $1,300, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can drop that monthly fee to a measly 15 bucks and end up paying a very reasonable $450 in the long run.

Check out the deal here



That means you're looking at saving a mind-blowing $800 here, and all you have to do is add a line of service to a new or existing AT&T account with a "qualifying" installment agreement and activation on an "eligible" unlimited plan costing at least $75 a month for new customers before discounts. 

If you're familiar with these types of deals, you will also not be surprised to hear the $800 savings are provided as equal bill credits over the duration of your 30-month "contract." That's quite a few special conditions and strings attached, but at least you don't need to trade anything in, bring an existing number from a different carrier, or buy a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at full price to get a huge discount on a second unit.

Compared to the "regular-sized" 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 5G, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is significantly larger, although the display is actually slightly less impressive due to the absence of a 120Hz refresh rate option. 

The Snapdragon 855 processor is also no longer the best of the best, but at $450, it's pretty darn great. The same goes for the productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen, as well as the quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. Oh, and the Note 10+ 5G comes with a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space too.

Related phones

Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$899 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

