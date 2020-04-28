AT&T Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G's price drops to just $300 at AT&T

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 28, 2020, 11:46 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G's price drops to just $300 at AT&amp;T
If you're in the market for a 5G smartphone, there aren't many options available in the United States and all of them are quite expensive. Assuming you don't mind committing to a long term contract, we have the perfect deal for you, courtesy to AT&T.

Starting today and through April 30, AT&T offers the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for just $300, but you'll have to add a new line to an existing or new account. On top of that, you'll have to pay the $30 activation fee and pay taxes on the full retail price upfront.

Last but not least, the new line you add must have unlimited wireless service that costs a minimum of $75 per month. The good news is existing customers can add to eligible existing unlimited plans, which might cost less.

If you don't mind all the caveats mentioned above, then you'll receive $700 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments. According to AT&T, credits will start within 3 bills, and in case you decide to go for the deal, you'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.

So, yeah, you get to pay $300 for the Galaxy S20 5G spread across 30 months, but you'll be forced into an unlimited contract. You can find the deal's link below if you don't mind the downsides.

Check out the deal at AT&T

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-30%
Google's hot new Pixel Buds are already on sale at a surprisingly massive discount
Google's hot new Pixel Buds are already on sale at a surprisingly massive discount
-$100
Save more than 30% on Fossil's newest smartwatch at Amazon
Save more than 30% on Fossil's newest smartwatch at Amazon
-$80
Best Buy and Amazon have the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale at an irresistible price
Best Buy and Amazon have the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale at an irresistible price
-50%
Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile
Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile
-$750
The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount
The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount
$350
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless