Samsung Galaxy S20 5G's price drops to just $300 at AT&T
Starting today and through April 30, AT&T offers the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for just $300, but you'll have to add a new line to an existing or new account. On top of that, you'll have to pay the $30 activation fee and pay taxes on the full retail price upfront.
If you don't mind all the caveats mentioned above, then you'll receive $700 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments. According to AT&T, credits will start within 3 bills, and in case you decide to go for the deal, you'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.
So, yeah, you get to pay $300 for the Galaxy S20 5G spread across 30 months, but you'll be forced into an unlimited contract. You can find the deal's link below if you don't mind the downsides.