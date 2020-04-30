Crazy good deal brings brand-new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 down to $515
This is an extremely dependable seller of refurbished and completely unused gadgets at killer prices, rocking a solid 96.6 percent positive feedback score based on nearly 100,000 customer ratings from just the last 12 months.
Obviously, the Note 10 units on sale here in a "limited quantity" are fully functional, shipping for free nationwide in their original, undamaged packaging. The brand-new Aura Black phones are also unlocked for unrestricted activation and use on your GSM or CDMA carrier of choice while packing the same Snapdragon 855 SoC as the Note 10+ and a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space.
By the way, it's totally normal to see the Galaxy Note 10 on offer here listed at $606, with an extra 15 percent discount automatically applied at checkout. And yes, you can still get the 6.3-incher for even less than 515 bucks, but only if you're willing to settle for a refurbished Verizon-locked device with no warranty. Meanwhile, as crazy as it sounds, Samsung continues to charge $950 on its website for brand-new units covered by a standard 1-year warranty.