Save more than $300 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Reputable eBay seller never-msrp is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for just $770. Although the amount might seem high, it's actually $330 lower than the typical selling price. What you need to know though is that this is the Exynos-based variant, so if you plan to use it in the US, there are some restrictions when it comes to carriers.
Finally, if you decided that you want to spend $770 on a new phone, then you can have it in either Aura Glow or Aura Black. And keep in mind that while the seller mentions that it ships the phone worldwide, there are some countries where shipping is not available.