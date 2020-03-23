Incredible eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 below $500 (refurbished)





Of course, in addition to sporting a significantly smaller 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display than the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus , the device on sale here at a massive discount also comes with a humbler resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, as well as three rear-facing cameras instead of four, a smaller 3,500mAh battery supporting lower charging speeds, and perhaps most curiously of all, no microSD card slot.













All those compromises and omissions mean the Galaxy Note 10 is absolutely not worth its $950 list price any longer (if that was ever the case to begin with), but a huge markdown to 480 bucks radically changes the value for money equation. Obviously, it's not entirely fair to compare how much you're looking at spending right now on a "seller refurbished" unit with no valid warranty with the regular price of a brand-new device sold by Samsung itself or an authorized third-party retailer like Best Buy.





Then again, Bidallies is one of eBay's most reputable smartphone vendors, rocking a 99.6 percent positive feedback score based on close to 24,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, so you can probably trust the "good cosmetic condition" and flawless functionality promised here coincide with what your real-life experience will be once you receive these unusually affordable units.





Keep in mind that these are Verizon-locked phones you won't be able to use on any other network under the sun, and "minor scrapes or scratches" could well be part of the deal due to handling. Available in Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black hues, the Galaxy Note 10 can accommodate 256 gigs of data internally, which should offset (at least in part) the lack of a storage expansion option.





Believe it or not, this huge price cut brings these Note 10 refurbs lower than Note 10 Lite units sold on eBay in brand-new condition with no warranty.