Samsung's Galaxy S10 family might be only days away from stable Android 10 in North America
That will apparently include those in possession of any of the three high-end handsets on Telus, according to an official software update schedule last refreshed just a few days back. Canada's second-largest wireless service provider expects to be able to bring stable Android 10 goodies to the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ on its network as early as December 16, which is next Monday.
Although the carrier stresses its software update delivery dates are "approximate and subject to change", it feels pretty much etched in stone now that the Galaxy S10 family will start to receive the major OS promotion up north by the end of 2019. If that's the case, there's obviously a good chance the same will happen in the US as well, even though we're not quite ready to venture a guess as far as an actual date is concerned or which of the nation's big four mobile network operators might be first to follow Canada's Telus.
An official Android 10 rollout would sure be a nice and somewhat unexpected Christmas gift for Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e users stateside, but it still feels wise to keep your expectations low, as these deliveries always happen in waves. Thus, even if Samsung does decide to spread the love from Europe to North America in a matter of days, that doesn't necessarily mean everyone will be able to board the Android 10 train by the end of the year.
