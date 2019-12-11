Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's Galaxy S10 family might be only days away from stable Android 10 in North America

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 11, 2019, 2:56 AM
Due to the sheer number of Galaxy S10-series devices that are likely to be in circulation around the world roughly nine months after the commercial debut of Samsung's spring 2019 flagship lineup, you can probably understand why Android 10 updates have only started to roll out in certain markets recently.

While there's still a very good chance that schedule made public by the company a couple of weeks ago will stick as far as regions like Israel and India are concerned, most global Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e owners may not have to wait until January 2020 to make the jump to the latest and greatest OS version. 

That will apparently include those in possession of any of the three high-end handsets on Telus, according to an official software update schedule last refreshed just a few days back. Canada's second-largest wireless service provider expects to be able to bring stable Android 10 goodies to the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ on its network as early as December 16, which is next Monday.


Although the carrier stresses its software update delivery dates are "approximate and subject to change", it feels pretty much etched in stone now that the Galaxy S10 family will start to receive the major OS promotion up north by the end of 2019. If that's the case, there's obviously a good chance the same will happen in the US as well, even though we're not quite ready to venture a guess as far as an actual date is concerned or which of the nation's big four mobile network operators might be first to follow Canada's Telus.

An official Android 10 rollout would sure be a nice and somewhat unexpected Christmas gift for Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e users stateside, but it still feels wise to keep your expectations low, as these deliveries always happen in waves. Thus, even if Samsung does decide to spread the love from Europe to North America in a matter of days, that doesn't necessarily mean everyone will be able to board the Android 10 train by the end of the year.

