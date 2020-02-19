Google is launching Android 11 Developer Preview for Pixel phones early
Along with the first Android 11 Developer Preview, Google revealed the roadmap for the new version of the OS, and it looks like the final release is scheduled for Q3 2020, just as expected. It's also worth noting that there will be two other Developer Preview releases until April, and then three more beta builds before the final release drops in Q3.
As far as what's new in this release, this first Android 11 Developer Preview brings enhancements to connectivity APIs to lets users take advantage of 5G speeds. New screen types have been added to let apps manage pinhole and waterfall displays.
Also, Android 11 introduces a new dedicated conversations section in the notification shade, bubbles, and the option to insert images into notification replies. Many user privacy and security improvements have been added, as well as lots of connectivity, image and camera enhancements.
Of course, since this is a very early Android 11 release, there's a huge list of known issues that you should be aware of if you intend to use this build. If you're a developer, you can find the factory images and OTA files on Google's dedicated website.
