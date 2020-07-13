Samsung Android

The Galaxy Fold 2 keeps getting hit by delays, might miss Samsung’s next Unpacked event

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jul 13, 2020, 3:54 AM
The Galaxy Fold 2 keeps getting hit by delays, might miss Samsung’s next Unpacked event
This year is every planner’s worst nightmare. Every schedule made around January is now in the dumpster, replaced by an ever-evolving mess of uncertainty. Even Apple couldn’t avoid the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and rumors are popping up that iPhones might be delayed this year.

But we’re here to talk about Samsung and one of its most anticipated products: the Galaxy Fold 2. It’s expected to come with a long list of improvements, making it better than its predecessor in almost every way. A device as complex as a foldable smartphone, however, is more susceptible to delays even in the best conditions, as we saw last year with the release of the original Fold.

Now, it seems that the Galaxy Fold 2 has been pushed further back and we might not even see it announced during Samsung’s August 5 Unpacked event. The information comes from Max Weinbach, a reputable source of leaks and insider information.


According to him, the best we can hope for is a teaser of the Galaxy Fold 2 and potentially a date of its official announcement, sometime either in late September or potentially even early October.

Weinbach explains that the delay is at least partially because of software issues. Samsung is still a long way from validating the final firmware of the Galaxy Fold 2 and testing its carrier compatibility. Apparently, the new Fold is around two months behind schedule right now. The situation is murky on the hardware side as well, as we keep hearing contradicting rumors about what the Galaxy Fold 2 will or won't have.

If you want to learn more about Samsung’s next foldable phone, check out our dedicated Galaxy Fold 2 page, where we aggregate information from all over the internet.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
7 ways 5G will change the world
Popular stories
The mother of all OnePlus Nord 5G leaks is here

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless