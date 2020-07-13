The Galaxy Fold 2 keeps getting hit by delays, might miss Samsung’s next Unpacked event
Now, it seems that the Galaxy Fold 2 has been pushed further back and we might not even see it announced during Samsung’s August 5 Unpacked event. The information comes from Max Weinbach, a reputable source of leaks and insider information.
This is absolutely no surprise. The software isn't even close to ready for a September launch and there is very few mentions of anything hardware wise. It's likely been delayed a bunch and that's why.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 11, 2020
According to him, the best we can hope for is a teaser of the Galaxy Fold 2 and potentially a date of its official announcement, sometime either in late September or potentially even early October.
Weinbach explains that the delay is at least partially because of software issues. Samsung is still a long way from validating the final firmware of the Galaxy Fold 2 and testing its carrier compatibility. Apparently, the new Fold is around two months behind schedule right now. The situation is murky on the hardware side as well, as we keep hearing contradicting rumors about what the Galaxy Fold 2 will or won't have.
If you want to learn more about Samsung’s next foldable phone, check out our dedicated Galaxy Fold 2 page, where we aggregate information from all over the internet.
