Samsung's next bendy phone to land as Galaxy Z Fold 2, is a bi-folder in the cards?

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 07, 2020, 4:21 AM
We are just learning that the OG Samsung Galaxy Fold successor will not be just cold the Fold 2 but actually might be named the Z Fold 2. This would immediately put it in one series with the Galaxy Z Flip despite the drastic design differences - after all, the Flip is a horizontally folding clamshell, while the OG Fold and the Fold 2 bend over a vertical line in the middle of the display.

There is another possible takeaway from the eventual Z Fold 2 name, besides the fact that Samsung is apparently trying to unify its bendy phones under one and the same model brand. The Z could very well be an allusion to many other possible foldable phone form factor, including a bi-folding model. Remember those leaked ad campaigns for a Samsung Z series?


At the time, the leaked teasers for the Flip showed two phones, upper half next to lower half, worthy of a Zoro sequel poster. That seems to be a deliberate strategy, and could either hint at future bi-folders, like the one Xiaomi demonstrated, or simply denote the freewilling design nature of Samsung's foldable handsets. 

We'll know more when the Galaxy Z Fold 2 hits the tape next month. In any case, 91Mobiles has dug out an NFC chip certification for Samsung's third crack at a bendy handset, so the reveal seems to be fast approaching indeed.


