Samsung's next bendy phone to land as Galaxy Z Fold 2, is a bi-folder in the cards?





There is another possible takeaway from the eventual Z Fold 2 name, besides the fact that Samsung is apparently trying to unify its bendy phones under one and the same model brand. The Z could very well be an allusion to many other possible foldable phone form factor, including a bi-folding model. Remember those leaked ad campaigns for a Samsung Z series?









At the time, the leaked teasers for the Flip showed two phones, upper half next to lower half, worthy of a Zoro sequel poster. That seems to be a deliberate strategy, and could either hint at future bi-folders, like the one Xiaomi demonstrated, or simply denote the freewilling design nature of Samsung's foldable handsets.





We'll know more when the Galaxy Z Fold 2 hits the tape next month. In any case, 91Mobiles has dug out an NFC chip certification for Samsung's third crack at a bendy handset, so the reveal seems to be fast approaching indeed.







