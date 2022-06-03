Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch





A first-of-its-kind Walmart+ Weekend sale has kicked off with far less fanfare at Amazon's arch-rival, and as its name suggests, the event is set to run through Sunday, June 5, exclusively catering to Walmart+ members.





For those who've never heard of that 2020-released service, its goal is obviously the same as Amazon's Prime program , specifically to earn and reward the loyalty of the retailer's most devoted customers. Among others, said customers can now get an entry-level Wi-Fi-only version of Apple 's 2020 iPad Air with 64GB storage at a new all-time low price of $399.

Apple iPad Air (2020) 10.9-Inch Display, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Multiple Colors, Walmart+ Membership Required $200 off (33%) $399 $599





The completely unprecedented deal is good for no less than five color options as of this writing, ranging from space gray to silver, blue, gold, and green, although something tells us that won't be true for the entire duration of the Walmart+ Weekend.





Unfortunately, while new Walmart+ members can technically get free access to the program's benefits for 30 days, you will need to pay for either a monthly or yearly plan to then be able to snag a deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Air.

















At $399 (give or take 13 bucks for "premium" Walmart+ access), this bad boy continues to shine in the value department despite being crushed as far as raw power goes by its 2022 sequel . Everything from the Apple A14 Bionic processor to the Liquid Retina display, stellar battery life, powerful stereo speakers, top-mounted fingerprint scanner, and stylus support makes the iPad Air (2020) an unrivaled choice for tablet buyers on a budget.