Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
A first-of-its-kind Walmart+ Weekend sale has kicked off with far less fanfare at Amazon's arch-rival, and as its name suggests, the event is set to run through Sunday, June 5, exclusively catering to Walmart+ members.
For those who've never heard of that 2020-released service, its goal is obviously the same as Amazon's Prime program, specifically to earn and reward the loyalty of the retailer's most devoted customers. Among others, said customers can now get an entry-level Wi-Fi-only version of Apple's 2020 iPad Air with 64GB storage at a new all-time low price of $399.
The completely unprecedented deal is good for no less than five color options as of this writing, ranging from space gray to silver, blue, gold, and green, although something tells us that won't be true for the entire duration of the Walmart+ Weekend.
Unfortunately, while new Walmart+ members can technically get free access to the program's benefits for 30 days, you will need to pay for either a monthly or yearly plan to then be able to snag a deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Air.
Get a Walmart+ membership right here
On the bright side, a monthly membership costs a measly $12.95, so even if you only get that for this particular device, you're looking at a pretty much unbeatable deal. Available back in the day starting at a whopping $600, the iPad Air 4 is currently marked down to $500 at Best Buy, for instance, while Amazon recently dropped the 10.9-inch tablet as low as $470.
At $399 (give or take 13 bucks for "premium" Walmart+ access), this bad boy continues to shine in the value department despite being crushed as far as raw power goes by its 2022 sequel. Everything from the Apple A14 Bionic processor to the Liquid Retina display, stellar battery life, powerful stereo speakers, top-mounted fingerprint scanner, and stylus support makes the iPad Air (2020) an unrivaled choice for tablet buyers on a budget.
Things that are NOT allowed: