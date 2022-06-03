 Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.

A first-of-its-kind Walmart+ Weekend sale has kicked off with far less fanfare at Amazon's arch-rival, and as its name suggests, the event is set to run through Sunday, June 5, exclusively catering to Walmart+ members.

For those who've never heard of that 2020-released service, its goal is obviously the same as Amazon's Prime program, specifically to earn and reward the loyalty of the retailer's most devoted customers. Among others, said customers can now get an entry-level Wi-Fi-only version of Apple's 2020 iPad Air with 64GB storage at a new all-time low price of $399.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

10.9-Inch Display, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Multiple Colors, Walmart+ Membership Required
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at Walmart

The completely unprecedented deal is good for no less than five color options as of this writing, ranging from space gray to silver, blue, gold, and green, although something tells us that won't be true for the entire duration of the Walmart+ Weekend.

Unfortunately, while new Walmart+ members can technically get free access to the program's benefits for 30 days, you will need to pay for either a monthly or yearly plan to then be able to snag a deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Air.

Get a Walmart+ membership right here



On the bright side, a monthly membership costs a measly $12.95, so even if you only get that for this particular device, you're looking at a pretty much unbeatable deal. Available back in the day starting at a whopping $600, the iPad Air 4 is currently marked down to $500 at Best Buy, for instance, while Amazon recently dropped the 10.9-inch tablet as low as $470.

At $399 (give or take 13 bucks for "premium" Walmart+ access), this bad boy continues to shine in the value department despite being crushed as far as raw power goes by its 2022 sequel. Everything from the Apple A14 Bionic processor to the Liquid Retina display, stellar battery life, powerful stereo speakers, top-mounted fingerprint scanner, and stylus support makes the iPad Air (2020) an unrivaled choice for tablet buyers on a budget.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon's exclusive new Beats Studio Buds flavor is deeply discounted for the first time
Amazon's exclusive new Beats Studio Buds flavor is deeply discounted for the first time
Ukraine war, chip shortage, weak global economy all point to a 3% decline in 2022 phone shipments
Ukraine war, chip shortage, weak global economy all point to a 3% decline in 2022 phone shipments
Vote now: What version of Android is your phone currently running?
Vote now: What version of Android is your phone currently running?
OnePlus Nord latest update fixes many issues, adds loads of new features
OnePlus Nord latest update fixes many issues, adds loads of new features
More details leak about Samsung Galaxy A03s’ successor
More details leak about Samsung Galaxy A03s’ successor
AGM releases best thermal camera smartphone yet!
AGM releases best thermal camera smartphone yet!

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless