Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are official with improved ANC, smaller body, and wireless Hi-Fi sound
The next-gen earbuds by Samsung, the Buds 2 Pro, are finally here, bringing a more compact form over the previous Pros, the Buds Pro, and improved ANC. The Buds 2 Pro come in three gorgeous colors with a recognizable Buds 2-like polished design and soft matte finish. Let's see what Samsung has for you with its latest premium earbuds!
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specs
Here are the specs the Buds 2 Pro are rocking:
- Three colors: Graphite, White, Bora Purple
- Speaker: Custom Coaxial 2-way (Tweeter + Woofer) Speaker
- 24bit Hi-Fi, 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel
- ANC+High SNR Microphone (2 outer + 1 inner)
- Ambient Sound
- Voice Detect
- Earbuds: 61mAh (typical) battery
- Charging Case: 515mAh (typical) battery
- Up to 5 hours / Total up to 18 hours (ANC on) play time
- Up to 8 hours / Total up to 29 hours (ANC off) play time
- Bluetooth 5.3, Auto Switching
- IPX7 water resistance (earbuds, not the case)
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring a 15% smaller body for comfort during long music-listening sessions
The Buds 2 Pro earbuds bring several improvements over the Galaxy Buds Pro, notably, a 15% smaller body and a more refined design. Despite being a bit smaller than the Buds 2, the earbuds retain the entry-level earbud’s soft and curvy design with no sharp edges anywhere. The updated design is also aimed at reducing uncomfortable pressure, therefore making them feel comfortable for hours of use.
In terms of size, the dimensions of each earbud are as follows 9.9 x 21.6 x 18.7 mm, weighing 5.5g, and the charging case 50.1 x 50.2 x 27.7 mm, with a weight of 43.4g.
Matching Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4's looks and colors, the earbuds come in three distinct colorways – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.
And, on top of the eye-catching design, the Buds 2 Pro also come with an IPX7 rating for water resistance (the case is not water resistant though, so do keep that in mind), which basically means they can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for up to 30 minutes (not salty water or pool water though, so be extra careful if you plan to bring them to the beach with you).
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features: 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, Advanced Intelligent ANC, Voice Detect
At least on paper, it seems that Samsung has gone all-in with the Buds 2 Pro, and the earbuds sport some notable improvements in terms of features which could very well place them in the best wireless earbuds of 2022 category. Let's see what those are!
First off, let’s talk about the audio quality that these earbuds will provide. They come with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support, which requires Galaxy devices running at least OneUI 4.0 or higher. On paper, this means you can safely not only enjoy cleaner audio with minimal distortion even on louder volumes, but technically you should be able to use them for audio editing. The 24-bit Hi-Fi sound provides minimized perceptual sound loss and high-quality, richer and clearer sound. And, it allows you to enjoy the music the way that it was originally aimed to be heard. Understandably, this depends also on the application you are using to listen to music.
Additionally, the Buds 2 Pro come with 360 Audio Direct Multi-Channel support so you can immerse yourself fully into movies you're watching. It uses Dolby head-tracking technology to make it sound like you're in a cinema, with sound coming from all directions.
Talking about immersing yourself into your old world, the Buds 2 Pro also bring improvements in ANC over the Buds Pro and provide 3 extra decibels of noise canceling. The Buds 2 Pro should block even more of the surrounding noise around you, including lower-level sounds, thanks to 3 high SNR (Signal to Noise Ratio) microphones. Voice Detect is also here to automatically switch to Ambient Mode so you won't have to talk over your earbuds.
With all this, the Buds 2 Pro could very well be the best Samsung earbuds so far.
Buds 2 Pro: battery life and capacity
The Buds 2 Pro battery lie is quite similar to that of the Buds Pro. Here, we have 61mAh (rated 58mAh) in the earbuds, and with the charging case, 515mAh (rated 500mAh). This gives up to 5 hours of playing music with ANC on, and with the charging case up to 18 hours.
Without ANC, the earbuds only by themselves can last for up to 8 hours of music listening, and with the charging case, up to 29 hours. Seems promising, given the fact that Apple’s AirPods Pro can last up to 4,5 hours (for the earbuds) and around 24 hours with the charging case.
When we test them for a full review, we'll tell you how their battery life performs in real life, so stay tuned!
Buds 2 Pro: price and availability
The Buds 2 Pro's price is $229, and the earbuds are now available for pre-order from Samsung.com.
