Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are official with improved ANC, smaller body, and wireless Hi-Fi sound

The next-gen earbuds by Samsung , the Buds 2 Pro, are finally here, bringing a more compact form over the previous Pros, the Buds Pro, and improved ANC. The Buds 2 Pro come in three gorgeous colors with a recognizable Buds 2-like polished design and soft matte finish. Let's see what Samsung has for you with its latest premium earbuds!









Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specs

Three colors: Graphite, White, Bora Purple

Speaker: Custom Coaxial 2-way (Tweeter + Woofer) Speaker

24bit Hi-Fi, 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel

ANC+High SNR Microphone (2 outer + 1 inner)

Ambient Sound

Voice Detect

Earbuds: 61mAh (typical) battery

Charging Case: 515mAh (typical) battery

Up to 5 hours / Total up to 18 hours (ANC on) play time

Up to 8 hours / Total up to 29 hours (ANC off) play time

Bluetooth 5.3, Auto Switching

IPX7 water resistance (earbuds, not the case)

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring a 15% smaller body for comfort during long music-listening sessions



The Buds 2 Pro earbuds bring several improvements over the Galaxy Buds Pro, notably, a 15% smaller body and a more refined design. Despite being a bit smaller than the Buds 2, the earbuds retain the entry-level earbud’s soft and curvy design with no sharp edges anywhere. The updated design is also aimed at reducing uncomfortable pressure, therefore making them feel comfortable for hours of use.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features: 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, Advanced Intelligent ANC, Voice Detect

Additionally, the Buds 2 Pro come with 360 Audio Direct Multi-Channel support so you can immerse yourself fully into movies you're watching. It uses Dolby head-tracking technology to make it sound like you're in a cinema, with sound coming from all directions.



