Post-Cyber Monday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than ever (brand-new)

Incredibly enough, Woot is coming extremely close to doing just that several days after both of those shopping "holidays"... without requiring you to settle for refurbished units. Yes, ladies and gents, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has Samsung 's high-end Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a measly $104.99 a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





Even better, you can save an extra 10 percent simply by using the official Woot app, but you'll obviously have to hurry as the killer deal itself and the additional discount are only valid by the end of the day. That means you have less than 24 hours to decide if a sub-$100 pair of Buds Pros is right for you this holiday season.





With state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, as well as outstanding overall audio quality, IPX7 water resistance, flawless connectivity, and a stellar battery life of up to 28 hours (with ANC switched off and the wireless charging case taken into account), that seems like a no-brainer. Still, you should also consider the 90-day warranty included by Woot here before making your final decision.





That's obviously down from the one-year warranty normally provided by other major US retailers with new Galaxy Buds Pro units, which could prove a pretty significant inconvenience for a lot of potential buyers. Keep in mind that the Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet models on sale starting at around 95 bucks right now are "international" as well, which means they're technically not made for the US market specifically, which... isn't really a problem for non-cellular products.





In case you're wondering, these are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today, and the next best price for brand-new units seems to be $150 at Amazon at the time of this writing. So, yeah, this is a pretty outstanding deal you're looking at here.



