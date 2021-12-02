Notification Center

Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Post-Cyber Monday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than ever (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Post-Cyber Monday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than ever (brand-new)
Let's face it, this year's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals haven't been great, but that's mostly because these top-tier AirPods alternatives hit incredibly low prices way ahead of the holidays. For instance, you didn't really expect anyone to beat Best Buy's $85 refurbished Galaxy Buds Pro bargain on Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021, did you?

Incredibly enough, Woot is coming extremely close to doing just that several days after both of those shopping "holidays"... without requiring you to settle for refurbished units. Yes, ladies and gents, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has Samsung's high-end Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a measly $104.99 a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, International, New

$106 off (53%)
$94 49
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Even better, you can save an extra 10 percent simply by using the official Woot app, but you'll obviously have to hurry as the killer deal itself and the additional discount are only valid by the end of the day. That means you have less than 24 hours to decide if a sub-$100 pair of Buds Pros is right for you this holiday season.

With state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, as well as outstanding overall audio quality, IPX7 water resistance, flawless connectivity, and a stellar battery life of up to 28 hours (with ANC switched off and the wireless charging case taken into account), that seems like a no-brainer. Still, you should also consider the 90-day warranty included by Woot here before making your final decision.

That's obviously down from the one-year warranty normally provided by other major US retailers with new Galaxy Buds Pro units, which could prove a pretty significant inconvenience for a lot of potential buyers. Keep in mind that the Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet models on sale starting at around 95 bucks right now are "international" as well, which means they're technically not made for the US market specifically, which... isn't really a problem for non-cellular products.

In case you're wondering, these are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today, and the next best price for brand-new units seems to be $150 at Amazon at the time of this writing. So, yeah, this is a pretty outstanding deal you're looking at here.

