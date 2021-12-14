Notification Center

Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro holiday deal is back for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro holiday deal is back for a limited time
If you're looking to get some of the overall best true wireless earbuds out there in time for Christmas and you're finding it difficult to choose between Samsung's two latest (and arguably greatest) AirPods Pro alternatives, Amazon could help you decide right now by selling the Galaxy Buds Pro at a rare $65 discount.

Older than the Galaxy Buds 2, these noise-cancelling bad boys are slightly better from a few key standpoints, most notably offering IPX7 instead of IPX2 water resistance. That just so happens to beat every single AirPods variant on the market today as well, and the audio quality is also worthy of that Pro moniker.

Otherwise put, you can buy a pair of objectively awesome-sounding, arguably good-looking, extremely long-lasting, and pretty much waterproof buds for a whopping 33 percent less than usual in a single white hue today only. 

That's on par with Amazon's best Cyber Monday 2021 deal, eclipsing all discounts currently available at other major US retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, or Target. Unfortunately, the black, silver, and violet models are not quite so affordable at the time of this writing, fetching anywhere between $40 and $54 less than their $199.99 list price while at least arriving before Christmas if you order them very quickly.

In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and premium overall sound performance, the Galaxy Buds Pro have a stellar combined battery life of up to 28 hours (with ANC disabled) going for them, as well as a nice trio of built-in microphones promising to deliver crystal clear calls from both Android handsets and iPhones.

Unsurprisingly, the non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 remain the better budget-friendly choice, currently starting at $43 less than their regular $150 price in a "graphite" paint job and thus making your Christmas buying decision a virtual nightmare sweet dream. Whatever your final call, you should rest assured knowing you've saved a lot of money on an unquestionably great product.

