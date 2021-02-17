Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds+ drop back down to their lowest price ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These excellent-sounding and very good-looking bad boys can keep your tunes going for up to 11 hours on a single charge, boosting that endurance score to a solid grand total of 22 hours when also taking the aforementioned wireless charging case into consideration. In contrast, the non-Pro second-gen AirPods might be boasting a combined battery life of "more than" 24 hours, but when you remove the charging case from the equation, you only got 5 hours of uninterrupted listening time left.
That's because the retailer's Geek Squad program is widely known for including "like-new" certified refurbished products guaranteed to function flawlessly while being covered by a 90-day warranty.
At 50 bucks, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly cheaper than a pair of second-gen AirPods sold with a wired charging case while trumping or at least matching their industry-leading rivals from many different standpoints. Basically, this is objectively the greatest true wireless earbuds promotion currently available in the US.