Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds+ drop back down to their lowest price ever

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 17, 2021, 8:31 AM
Although the Galaxy Buds Pro are arguably Samsung's best true wireless earbuds yet, combining a sleek, "normal" design with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the early 2020-released Galaxy Buds+ actually earned a higher review score from us than both the aforementioned Pro model and the kidney bean-shaped Buds Live.

Despite not being able to drown out your surroundings like those two newer variants or Apple's incredibly popular AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus received great praise for their overall audio quality, comfortable design, handy wireless charging case, effective Ambient Aware functionality, and above all, that stellar battery life.

These excellent-sounding and very good-looking bad boys can keep your tunes going for up to 11 hours on a single charge, boosting that endurance score to a solid grand total of 22 hours when also taking the aforementioned wireless charging case into consideration. In contrast, the non-Pro second-gen AirPods might be boasting a combined battery life of "more than" 24 hours, but when you remove the charging case from the equation, you only got 5 hours of uninterrupted listening time left.

Normally priced at an entry-level AirPods-rivaling $149.99, the Galaxy Buds+ can be yours for a measly $49.99 right now in a single (and snazzy) Aura Blue hue and refurbished condition. You have (less than) 24 hours to take advantage of Best Buy's unrivaled renewed deal, and if you're worried about the state of these deeply discounted true wireless earbuds... don't be.

That's because the retailer's Geek Squad program is widely known for including "like-new" certified refurbished products guaranteed to function flawlessly while being covered by a 90-day warranty. 

At 50 bucks, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly cheaper than a pair of second-gen AirPods sold with a wired charging case while trumping or at least matching their industry-leading rivals from many different standpoints. Basically, this is objectively the greatest true wireless earbuds promotion currently available in the US.

