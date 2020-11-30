Amazing Cyber Monday deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to a new all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Samsung 's newest true wireless earbuds went down from a $169.99 list price to a fairly reasonable $139.99 ahead of the long Cyber Weekend on Amazon, scoring an additional $10 discount earlier today at the same e-commerce giant.





But Woot, which just so happens to be an Amazon-owned e-tailer, can go even lower for the duration of the Cyber Monday 2020 festivities, charging a measly $109.99 at the time of this writing for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in your choice of black, bronze, white, blue, or red colors.

Obviously, some of those could go out of stock before the killer deal is actually scheduled to expire, but if you're not dead set on a particular hue, you probably still have a little time to weigh the unprecedented $60 markdown. Then again, if you like true wireless earbuds , there's not a lot to consider.









Granted, the... unconventional design of the Galaxy Buds Live could reduce the interest of many potential buyers with "conservative" preferences, but as highlighted in our in-depth review a few months back, these kidney bean-shaped bad boys can deliver impressive sound quality and bass, which is far more important than appearances. Last but not least, you should keep in mind that Woot can only hook you up with a 90-day warranty, compared to the standard 1-year coverage provided by Samsung itself or Amazon on its website.



