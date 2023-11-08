Black Friday 2023 deals will not get any better than these dirt-cheap second-gen AirPods at Amazon





At least if you're a hardcore Apple fan (or a fanatic) looking to pair your new or old iPhone with the cheapest possible wireless earbuds (designed specifically for iOS handsets by the Cupertino-based tech giant itself), there's simply no way you'll be able to find a greater bargain than some second-gen AirPods at a 47 percent discount anytime soon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $60 off (47%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, these puppies are old, having seen daylight all the way back in 2019, and yes, they are outdated and humble in a number of different ways, lacking both active noise cancellation and USB-C charging support. And while they're definitely no longer worth their regular price of $129, this absolutely massive and completely unprecedented new $60 Amazon markdown makes them incredibly hard to resist.





After all, they are powered by the exact same Apple H1 chip as the 2021-released AirPods 3 and even the ultra-high-end over-ear AirPods Max , and their battery life is... not too bad, especially for the freshly reduced price, at up to 5 hours of uninterrupted listening time and "more than" 24 hours with the bundled wired charging case factored in.





It's difficult to think of a better stocking stuffer for a close friend or family member enamored with all things Apple than a pair of non-Pro AirPods 2 available at a lower price than many of the best budget wireless earbuds out there. It also pretty much goes without saying that you should hurry up and place your order if you're tempted by this insane new deal (which you should clearly be), as Amazon is unlikely to keep the discounted price alive for a very long time.