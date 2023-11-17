Get Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a sweet Black Friday discount on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save 30%! Grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Amazon and save $70 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, ANC, and battery life. Also, they are IPX7 certified, which means you can use them at the gym. $70 off (30%) $159 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

As real Pro earbuds, thedeliver incredible sound. They are loud and clear and feature deep bass. In addition to that, they are light and comfy, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes for hours without any ear fatigue. Moreover, as proper high-end earbuds, they have top-tier ANC, capable of silencing the world the moment you turn it on.Additionally, thehave good battery life. On their own, these bad boys offer up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. When you add the case, their listening time goes up to 18 hours, again with ANC enabled. Without ANC, the earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours when you add their charging case.If you are a gym rat, you'll be happy to learn that thealso come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which makes them suitable for the gym as well.Theoffer everything: nice sound, awesome ANC, good battery life, and a good water resistance rating. You can use them for phone calls, to listen to your favorite songs while mellowing out on your couch, and even when you are pumping iron at the gym. Given the fact that these awesome earbuds can now be yours for less, it would be a shame to miss out on this incredible opportunity. So, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and get yourat a discounted price today.