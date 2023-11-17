Get Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a sweet Black Friday discount on Amazon

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
A pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds, will usually set you back a lot of cash; however, at the moment, Amazon has an amazing Black Friday headphone deal precisely on these incredible earphones, letting you snatch a pair for 30% off their price. When we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you can now get these awesome earbuds for $70 less if you pull the trigger on this offer right now.

As real Pro earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver incredible sound. They are loud and clear and feature deep bass. In addition to that, they are light and comfy, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes for hours without any ear fatigue. Moreover, as proper high-end earbuds, they have top-tier ANC, capable of silencing the world the moment you turn it on.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have good battery life. On their own, these bad boys offer up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. When you add the case, their listening time goes up to 18 hours, again with ANC enabled. Without ANC, the earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours when you add their charging case.

If you are a gym rat, you'll be happy to learn that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which makes them suitable for the gym as well.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer everything: nice sound, awesome ANC, good battery life, and a good water resistance rating. You can use them for phone calls, to listen to your favorite songs while mellowing out on your couch, and even when you are pumping iron at the gym. Given the fact that these awesome earbuds can now be yours for less, it would be a shame to miss out on this incredible opportunity. So, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and get your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted price today.
