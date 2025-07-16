After a massive 53% discount, these Galaxy Buds FE are selling for peanuts

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
A close-up of the Galaxy Buds FE.
If you're in the market for new, good-sounding Galaxy Buds but want to spend as little as possible, you definitely want to check out Woot's deal on the Galaxy Buds FE.

These puppies are currently selling for a whopping 53% off their price, letting you score a pair for only $46.99. That's a phenomenal offer, especially when you consider that the earbuds are brand new and would normally set you back about $100.

Galaxy Buds FE (International Model): Save 53% at Woot!

$46 99
$99 99
$53 off (53%)
You can grab a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds FE for 53% off at Woot! Just keep in mind that this is the international model, which doesn’t come with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US. That said, these puppies still ship with a vendor-backed 12-month Samsung equivalent warranty. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): Save 35% on Amazon!

$35 off (35%)
Alternatively, you can score the Galaxy Buds FE on Amazon, where they're selling at a $35 discount and can be yours for south of $65.
Buy at Amazon


There is one tiny caveat, though — this is the international model of the earphones. That means the earbuds don’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer's warranty in the US. However, they still come with a vendor-backed 12-month Samsung equivalent warranty, so there’s nothing to worry about—except missing out on this incredible opportunity!

Sure, we can’t say the Galaxy Buds FE are among the best earbuds on the market. However, for just $46.99, they are unmissable, offering good sound with capable ANC that stops pesky noises from ruining your experience. In addition, they work with Samsung’s Wearable app, which includes its own EQ so you can tailor the sound of your earphones to your taste.

Their battery life is also great, offering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled. Add the case, and their total playtime increases to up to 21 hours, which is impressive for such small and affordable earphones.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds FE may not be on the level of top dogs like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but at 53% off, they’re worth every penny! So don’t hesitate—tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a bargain price now before it’s too late!

