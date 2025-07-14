Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hit rock-bottom price at 56% off, but there is one thing you need to overlook

The earbuds can be yours for only $109.99, making them a deal you can't pass up.

A close-up of a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in their case.
This year's Amazon Prime Day brought a plethora of unmissable headphones deals. Galaxy users, for example, had the chance to save a whopping $75 on Samsung's flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

But don't fret if you've missed this chance to score these puppies at a hefty discount, as Lady Luck is giving you a second chance. In fact, you can save even more than $75, as long as you're willing to overlook one thing.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $140 at Woot!

$109 99
$249 99
$140 off (56%)
Get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Woot at a $140 discount and score premium earbuds for just $109.99. Although this is the international version without a US warranty, you’ll still get Woot’s 90-day limited guarantee. These earbuds are definitely worth it, so don’t wait—save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can grab the US model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on Amazon, where it's available for $60 off its price.
Buy at Amazon


Woot is currently offering a hefty 56% discount on the international version of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, slashing a whopping $140 off their price. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for just $109.99, down from the earbuds' usual cost of about $250. However, since this isn't the US model, the earbuds won't include an active one-year manufacturer warranty in the States. On the flip side, they do come with Woot's 90-day limited guarantee. Plus, you can add Amazon's optional Asurion Protection Plan.

At just $109.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a fantastic deal. They offer rich, 360-degree sound with deep bass, giving you a great listening experience right out of the box. And if you want to tweak the audio to better suit your taste, you can do that easily through the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.

On top of that, they feature excellent active noise cancellation and give you up to 6 hours of listening time with it turned on. With the charging case, that jumps to around 26 hours. If you leave ANC off, you can expect up to 7 hours from the buds themselves and up to 30 hours of total playtime with the case, which is a phenomenal battery life.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth every penny at their current price on Woot. So, if not having a one-year manufacturer warranty isn’t a dealbreaker for you, act fast and grab a pair by tapping the offer button in this article now!

