Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hit rock-bottom price at 56% off, but there is one thing you need to overlook

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $140 at Woot! $109 99 $249 99 $140 off (56%) Get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Woot at a $140 discount and score premium earbuds for just $109.99. Although this is the international version without a US warranty, you’ll still get Woot’s 90-day limited guarantee. These earbuds are definitely worth it, so don’t wait—save while the offer lasts! Buy at Woot Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60 on Amazon! $60 off (24%) Alternatively, you can grab the US model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on Amazon, where it's available for $60 off its price. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Woot is currently offering a hefty 56% discount on the international version of the, slashing a whopping $140 off their price. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for just $109.99, down from the earbuds' usual cost of about $250. However, since this isn't the US model, the earbuds won't include an active one-year manufacturer warranty in the States. On the flip side, they do come with Woot's 90-day limited guarantee. Plus, you can add Amazon's optional Asurion Protection Plan.At just $109.99, theare a fantastic deal. They offer rich, 360-degree sound with deep bass, giving you a great listening experience right out of the box. And if you want to tweak the audio to better suit your taste, you can do that easily through the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.On top of that, they feature excellent active noise cancellation and give you up to 6 hours of listening time with it turned on. With the charging case, that jumps to around 26 hours. If you leave ANC off, you can expect up to 7 hours from the buds themselves and up to 30 hours of total playtime with the case, which is a phenomenal battery life.Overall, theare worth every penny at their current price on Woot. So, if not having a one-year manufacturer warranty isn’t a dealbreaker for you, act fast and grab a pair by tapping the offer button in this article now!